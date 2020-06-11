Rosters announced for canceled Wyoming Coaches Foundation All-Star Week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Another high school all-star weekend was added to the list of events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic with the announcement Thursday that the 2020 Wyoming Coaches Foundation All-Star Week would not take place in mid-July in Casper.

The All-Star Week, which brings together some of the state's top seniors for volleyball, girls basketball and boys basketball, was scheduled for July 15-18 at Casper College's Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

"These outstanding senior athletes and coaches will be recognized and celebrated in various ways through social media and individual accolades," WCF All-Star director Grant Patik said in a release. "We want to express our sincere disappointment that they will not have an opportunity to come together and compete with other quality athletes in the All-Star setting."

The Wyoming State High School Class 3A/4A Basketball Championships were the first high school culminating activities to be canceled due to COVID-19 back on March 12. Then, on April 5, it was announced that the Shrine Bowl, which was scheduled for this Saturday in Casper, was being canceled. Two days later the Wyoming High School Activities Association made the decision to cancel the spring sports seasons. The Wyoming-Montana All-Star Basketball Series, which was to take place this weekend in Sheridan and Billings, Montana, has also been canceled.

At this time, the only all-star event still on the docket for the state's graduating seniors is the Wyoming-Nebraska 6-man Football Shootout. The game, originally scheduled for June 6 in Chadron, Nebraska, has been pushed back to July 24.

