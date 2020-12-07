Saddle bronc rider Brody Cress ties for 2nd in 5th round of NFR

Hillsdale's Brody Cress kept the Wyoming money streak going Monday at the National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Cress tied for second in the fifth round of saddle bronc riding with an 89-point ride on Calgary Stampede's Special Delivery to pocket more than $18,000. It was the first time Cress had finished in the money since the opening round on Thursday.

Kaycee bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner had placed in the top 6 in each of the first four rounds of his first NFR, but was 10th Monday after an 83.5 on J Bar J Rodeo's Straight Moonshine. Reiner remains in contention for the average title as he sits fifth with 424.0 points on five head, putting him just four points back of Richmond Champion.

The other cowboys, all saddle bronc riders, with Wyoming ties didn't fare as well Monday as defending world champ Zeke Thurston (Sheridan College) finished seventh with an 855, Shorty Garrett (Casper College) was 11th with an 83 and Cole Elshere (Gillette College) had his fifth consecutive no-score.

Wyatt Casper won the round with a 90.5 on Korkow Rodeo's Onion Ring to increase his lead in the saddle bronc world standings. Casper pocketed more than $26,000 for the victory to increase his season earnings to $233,830. That puts him nearly $37.000 ahead of average leader Ryder Wright.