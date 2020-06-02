Scenarios for upcoming football season discussed at WHSSA board meeting

Meeting in person for the first time since mid-February because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Wyoming High School Activities Association Board of Directors discussed a number of issues at a meeting Tuesday in Casper.
The WHSAA board convened in a conference room at the Ramkota Hotel, with approximately 20 members seated 6 feet apart. All of the board’s gatherings in the past two months had been done virtually.
The last items on the agenda concerned the six upcoming fall sports — cross country, girls swimming, volleyball, tennis, golf and football — and how the various seasons might take place if COVID-19 is still prevalent in the state. As of Tuesday, there are 701 confirmed cases in the state, as well as 17 deaths.
While there are contingency plans being discussed for all six sports should the start of the fall season be pushed back, those involving football had the most moving parts. Currently, Class 4A football teams are scheduled to begin practice without pads on Aug. 10 with Week 0 games slated for Aug. 28.
With 10 teams in the classification, 4A’s nine-week schedule has every team facing off during the regular season. Outside of tiebreakers that sometimes are needed to determine seeding and possibly the final 1-2 playoff teams, it usually allows for there to be a clear determination as to which eight teams qualify for the postseason.
However, if Week 0 games are canceled, 4A teams would no longer play every other team during the regular season. If that situation arises, the WHSAA could bring back Power Ratings or let the 4A coaches determine playoff seedings.
WHSAA Associate Commissioner Trevor Wilson admitted the Power Ratings, which were eliminated in 2009, weren’t perfect, but after looking at similar formulas used by surrounding states he believes the one the WHSAA used is the best bet moving forward.
The contingency plan also has options moving forward if games can’t be played in Weeks 1-5, with the final option being to move football to the spring, although that is doubtful.
Other discussions concerning the football season involved moving either Week 1 or Week 2 games to the week of quarterfinals on Oct. 30, a North/South proposal for 4A, only playing conference games in all classifications. Also, if the state championships — scheduled for Nov. 13-14 at Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium — are pushed back and end up conflicting with a UW home game the championship games could be played at the home stadium of one of the teams in the title game. That was the situation before all state championship games were moved to War Memorial in 2009.
“Obviously, there’s still a lot to be decided,” WHSAA Commissioner Ron laird said. “We could be looking at not having a football season.”
In other football news, a motion to have the running clock take effect when one team was ahead by 35 points was defeated unanimously. The current rule states that once a team gains a 45-point advantage the running clock is in effect.
Outgoing Gillette activities director Cliff Hill was a vocal dissenter to the proposed change.
“”If you take it down to 35 you’re taking valuable minutes away from the losing team,” he said. “How do the players on the team that’s behind have a chance to get better if they don’t get a chance to play?”
In other moves Tuesday, the board:
- Agreed to move Class 3A state golf from Lander to Lyman, with Lander serving as host in 2021.
- Unanimously approved allowing Wind River to field a cross country team this fall.
- Designated that cross country runners are allowed 10 contest days per season, which is two more than previously. This allows runners to take part in at least two fundraisers or Fun Runs without it counting against them.
