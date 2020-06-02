Scenarios for upcoming football season discussed at WHSSA board meeting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Meeting in person for the first time since mid-February because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Wyoming High School Activities Association Board of Directors discussed a number of issues at a meeting Tuesday in Casper.

The WHSAA board convened in a conference room at the Ramkota Hotel, with approximately 20 members seated 6 feet apart. All of the board’s gatherings in the past two months had been done virtually.

The last items on the agenda concerned the six upcoming fall sports — cross country, girls swimming, volleyball, tennis, golf and football — and how the various seasons might take place if COVID-19 is still prevalent in the state. As of Tuesday, there are 701 confirmed cases in the state, as well as 17 deaths.

While there are contingency plans being discussed for all six sports should the start of the fall season be pushed back, those involving football had the most moving parts. Currently, Class 4A football teams are scheduled to begin practice without pads on Aug. 10 with Week 0 games slated for Aug. 28.