Shoppers adapt as Walmart, other national retailers implement mask requirements

In a letter signed by the chief operating officers of Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club, the companies explained the reasoning for the new mask requirement.

“Currently about 65 percent of our more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings,” the letter reads.

The companies are now requiring masks at all stores “To help bring consistency across stores and clubs,” the letter explains.

If a Monday morning walk through Walmart was any indication, the new mandate is being honored by customers. A Star-Tribune reporter observed just three customers throughout the entire store Monday who did not have their face covered — either because they had pulled their mask down or because they were not wearing one at all. Employees at the chain had already been wearing face coverings.

Not all shoppers appreciated the new mask requirement, but most honored it.

One woman, who declined to give her name, told the Star-Tribune she thought the masks were “stupid” and that she had trouble breathing while wearing one, but said she still supported stores requiring their use as a safety measure. She kept her mask on until she reached her vehicle in the store’s parking lot.