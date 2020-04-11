Stadiums across Wyoming shine with solidarity for seniors, first responders

First came the howls, cries into the moonless sky made in solidarity across Casper's twilight. On Friday night there were also fireworks — a progression of unconventional behavior in the face of unconventional circumstances.
A pandemic with a death toll of over 20,000 in the U.S. spread to Wyoming only a month ago and has since brought the intertwined communities to their knees. At last, Wyoming fought back this week. First with the howling at the moon at 8 p.m. sharp and then with the installment of the "Be The Light" campaign.
High schools across Wyoming — from Pine Bluffs to Big Horn, Lingle to Farson, Wright to Mountain View — illuminated their football fields or scoreboards for 20 minutes starting at 8:20 p.m. (20:20 military time) on Friday to honor the Class of 2020 and Wyoming's first responders.
They've all been forced into sacrifice for the sake of battling the reach of the coronavirus. This latest event was a small gesture to rally a community that's determined to see this pandemic through.
"I stepped outside with my daughter and couldn't believe how many howls we actually heard tonight," Natrona County activities director Bryan Honken said, Cheney Alumni Field still beaming with light behind him. "I take a lot of pride in being able to be at a school that can give back to the community in something as simple as this."
The scoreboard ritual started in Texas with Dumas High School turning on its stadium lights once an hour in a show of solidarity with medical professionals. That gave way to a modest "#BeTheLight" movement across the country.
Kelly Walsh illuminated the football field of Harry Geldien Stadium and soccer fields of Tom Staffileno Activities Complex. Students and alumni sat in cars to honk their horns while a small ultimate frisbee game gained a few extra minutes of life with Kelly Walsh officials leaving their porch light on. Cars arrived minutes before in anticipation. This was a small token of the support they could show.
Honken took care of the lights at Mustangs Stadium. Students and alumni gathered there for a quick pick-up football game on Cheney Alumni Field with the scoreboard lit to show the score 20-20 with 20:20 left on the clock. Those lights stayed up, as well as the stadium's new video scoreboard, until Honken left for the night, the last one out to lock the doors.
"We know our kids are missing out on experiences and opportunities," he said. "What does graduation look like, what does the senior sports season look like? We know it's going to be different, that's kind of what we've tasked ourselves with: How do we make the most out of this situation?"
In addition to Casper, schools across Wyoming, including both Gillette high schools and all three Cheyenne high schools, illuminated their scoreboards for the arranged 20 minutes, inviting fans to honk their horns as they drove by.
"We are honoring those that work in the medical field and front line, our seniors and all involved in extracurricular activities that have been canceled," the Cheyenne schools said in separate statements.
It's been a difficult month for these students. A month ago the Class 4A/3A basketball players learned they'd have no state tournament to play in. On Tuesday, several weeks and more than 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 later, the Wyoming High School Activities Association officially canceled the spring sports season.
Somewhere in between came the reckoning with the reality facing health care workers, their friends and neighbors working in close proximity to a highly contagious virus that has claimed lives in every state but Wyoming. No amount of lights turned on could change that. But Friday night united Wyomingites in a time of social distancing and a time when they needed a lift.
"It truly is for the kids, the families, the community recognition and the people doing all of the work while I'm at home with my family doing Zoom meetings," Honken said. "It is special to see all the kids come out and kids honk their horns. It really gives you that sense of community."
