Stadiums across Wyoming shine with solidarity for seniors, first responders

The scoreboard ritual started in Texas with Dumas High School turning on its stadium lights once an hour in a show of solidarity with medical professionals. That gave way to a modest "#BeTheLight" movement across the country.

Kelly Walsh illuminated the football field of Harry Geldien Stadium and soccer fields of Tom Staffileno Activities Complex. Students and alumni sat in cars to honk their horns while a small ultimate frisbee game gained a few extra minutes of life with Kelly Walsh officials leaving their porch light on. Cars arrived minutes before in anticipation. This was a small token of the support they could show.

Honken took care of the lights at Mustangs Stadium. Students and alumni gathered there for a quick pick-up football game on Cheney Alumni Field with the scoreboard lit to show the score 20-20 with 20:20 left on the clock. Those lights stayed up, as well as the stadium's new video scoreboard, until Honken left for the night, the last one out to lock the doors.

"We know our kids are missing out on experiences and opportunities," he said. "What does graduation look like, what does the senior sports season look like? We know it's going to be different, that's kind of what we've tasked ourselves with: How do we make the most out of this situation?"