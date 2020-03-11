State basketball: Class 3A boys matchups
View Comments

State basketball: Class 3A boys matchups

{{featured_button_text}}
Powell Vs Lander 3A Boys

Lander's Bryan St. Clair looks for an open teammate in the final game of the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Boys Basketball Championships on March 9, 2019 at the Casper Events Center.

 File, Star-Tribune

TORRINGTON VS BIG PINEY | NOON

Torrington Trailblazers

RECORD: 9-12

HOW THEY GOT HERE: East Regional runner-up; W Douglas 53-50; W Wheatland 45-39; L Rawlins 58-49

POINTS FOR: 47.6

POINTS AGAINST: 55.2

LAST YEAR: 0-2 at state

STATE TITLES/LAST: 4/2012

HEAD COACH: Neil Baker

RECORD VS FIELD: 1-8

KEY #: 1 ... victory for Torrington against a team with a winning record.

Big Piney Punchers

RECORD: 18-7

HOW THEY GOT HERE: 3rd at West Regional; W Powell 61-52; L Lander 71-58; W Mountain View 40-38; W Powell 55-54

POINTS FOR: 57.9

POINTS AGAINST: 54.6

LAST YEAR: Did not qualify for state

STATE TITLES/LAST: n/a

HEAD COACH: Nate Strong

RECORD VS FIELD: 3-5

KEY #: 38.4 ... 3-point shooting percentage for the Punchers to lead 3A.

STAR-TRIBUNE PICK: Big Piney

WORLAND VS BUFFALO | 1:30 P.M.

Worland Warriors

RECORD: 24-1

HOW THEY GOT HERE: West Regional champ; W Lyman 90-55; W Lovell 66-44; W Lander 81-73

POINTS FOR: 71.2

POINTS AGAINST: 49.2

LAST YEAR: 3rd at state

STATE TITLES/LAST: 3/2016

HEAD COACH: Aaron Abel

RECORD VS FIELD: 9-1

KEY #: 6 ... games this season in which the Warriors topped 80 points.

Buffalo Bison

RECORD: 16-9

HOW THEY GOT HERE: 4th at East Regional; W Burns 61-43; L Rawlins 79-69; W Douglas 55-48; L Wheatland 61-51

POINTS FOR: 57.5

POINTS AGAINST: 46.6

LAST YEAR: 3rd at state

STATE TITLES/LAST: 10/2018

HEAD COACH: Tanner Hart

RECORD VS FIELD: 5-4

KEY #: 6 ... different players who have led the Bison in scoring this season.

STAR-TRIBUNE PICK: Worland

LANDER VS WHEATLAND | 7:30 P.M.

Lander Tigers

RECORD: 21-4

HOW THEY GOT HERE: West Regional runner-up; W Pinedale 73-41; W Big Piney 71-58; L Worland 81-73

POINTS FOR: 65.1

POINTS AGAINST: 50.4

LAST YEAR: State champ

STATE TITLES/LAST: 4/2019

HEAD COACH: Stu Mullins

RECORD VS FIELD: 9-2

KEY #: 9 ... consecutive victories for the Tigers before losing to Worland in the regional championship game.

Wheatland Bulldogs

RECORD: 21-4

HOW THEY GOT HERE: 3rd at East Regional; W Newcastle 47-31; L Torrington 45-39; W Burns 64-26; W Buffalo 61-51

POINTS FOR: 59.4

POINTS AGAINST: 46.8

LAST YEAR: 1-2 at state

STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/1930

HEAD COACH: Mick Cochran

RECORD VS FIELD: 6-4

KEY #: 1930 ... last year that Wheatland won the state championship.

STAR-TRIBUNE PICK: Lander

RAWLINS VS POWELL | 9 P.M.

Rawlins Outlaws

RECORD: 18-6

HOW THEY GOT HERE: East Regional champ; W Thermopolis 50-40; W Buffalo 79-69; W Torrington 58-49

POINTS FOR: 58.3

POINTS AGAINST: 52.5

LAST YEAR: Did not qualify for state

STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/1997

HEAD COACH: Denver Allard

RECORD VS FIELD: 5-6

KEY #: 7 ... consecutive victories for the Outlaws after losing four of their previous five games.

Powell Panthers

RECORD: 10-13

HOW THEY GOT HERE: 4th at West Regional; L Big Piney 61-52; W Pinedale 61-35; W Lovell 67-65; L Big Piney 55-54

POINTS FOR: 52.0

POINTS AGAINST: 53.9

LAST YEAR: Runner-up at state

STATE TITLES/LAST: 3/1998

HEAD COACH: Chase Kistler

RECORD VS FIELD: 1-9

KEY #: 3 ... times this season the Panthers put together a three-game winning streak.

STAR-TRIBUNE PICK: Rawlins

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News