State basketball: Class 3A boys matchups

TORRINGTON VS BIG PINEY | NOON
Torrington Trailblazers
RECORD: 9-12
HOW THEY GOT HERE: East Regional runner-up; W Douglas 53-50; W Wheatland 45-39; L Rawlins 58-49
POINTS FOR: 47.6
POINTS AGAINST: 55.2
LAST YEAR: 0-2 at state
STATE TITLES/LAST: 4/2012
HEAD COACH: Neil Baker
RECORD VS FIELD: 1-8
KEY #: 1 ... victory for Torrington against a team with a winning record.
Big Piney Punchers
RECORD: 18-7
HOW THEY GOT HERE: 3rd at West Regional; W Powell 61-52; L Lander 71-58; W Mountain View 40-38; W Powell 55-54
POINTS FOR: 57.9
POINTS AGAINST: 54.6
LAST YEAR: Did not qualify for state
STATE TITLES/LAST: n/a
HEAD COACH: Nate Strong
RECORD VS FIELD: 3-5
KEY #: 38.4 ... 3-point shooting percentage for the Punchers to lead 3A.
STAR-TRIBUNE PICK: Big Piney
WORLAND VS BUFFALO | 1:30 P.M.
Worland Warriors
RECORD: 24-1
HOW THEY GOT HERE: West Regional champ; W Lyman 90-55; W Lovell 66-44; W Lander 81-73
POINTS FOR: 71.2
POINTS AGAINST: 49.2
LAST YEAR: 3rd at state
STATE TITLES/LAST: 3/2016
HEAD COACH: Aaron Abel
RECORD VS FIELD: 9-1
KEY #: 6 ... games this season in which the Warriors topped 80 points.
Buffalo Bison
RECORD: 16-9
HOW THEY GOT HERE: 4th at East Regional; W Burns 61-43; L Rawlins 79-69; W Douglas 55-48; L Wheatland 61-51
POINTS FOR: 57.5
POINTS AGAINST: 46.6
LAST YEAR: 3rd at state
STATE TITLES/LAST: 10/2018
HEAD COACH: Tanner Hart
RECORD VS FIELD: 5-4
KEY #: 6 ... different players who have led the Bison in scoring this season.
You have free articles remaining.
STAR-TRIBUNE PICK: Worland
LANDER VS WHEATLAND | 7:30 P.M.
Lander Tigers
RECORD: 21-4
HOW THEY GOT HERE: West Regional runner-up; W Pinedale 73-41; W Big Piney 71-58; L Worland 81-73
POINTS FOR: 65.1
POINTS AGAINST: 50.4
LAST YEAR: State champ
STATE TITLES/LAST: 4/2019
HEAD COACH: Stu Mullins
RECORD VS FIELD: 9-2
KEY #: 9 ... consecutive victories for the Tigers before losing to Worland in the regional championship game.
Wheatland Bulldogs
RECORD: 21-4
HOW THEY GOT HERE: 3rd at East Regional; W Newcastle 47-31; L Torrington 45-39; W Burns 64-26; W Buffalo 61-51
POINTS FOR: 59.4
POINTS AGAINST: 46.8
LAST YEAR: 1-2 at state
STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/1930
HEAD COACH: Mick Cochran
RECORD VS FIELD: 6-4
KEY #: 1930 ... last year that Wheatland won the state championship.
STAR-TRIBUNE PICK: Lander
RAWLINS VS POWELL | 9 P.M.
Rawlins Outlaws
RECORD: 18-6
HOW THEY GOT HERE: East Regional champ; W Thermopolis 50-40; W Buffalo 79-69; W Torrington 58-49
POINTS FOR: 58.3
POINTS AGAINST: 52.5
LAST YEAR: Did not qualify for state
STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/1997
HEAD COACH: Denver Allard
RECORD VS FIELD: 5-6
KEY #: 7 ... consecutive victories for the Outlaws after losing four of their previous five games.
Powell Panthers
RECORD: 10-13
HOW THEY GOT HERE: 4th at West Regional; L Big Piney 61-52; W Pinedale 61-35; W Lovell 67-65; L Big Piney 55-54
POINTS FOR: 52.0
POINTS AGAINST: 53.9
LAST YEAR: Runner-up at state
STATE TITLES/LAST: 3/1998
HEAD COACH: Chase Kistler
RECORD VS FIELD: 1-9
KEY #: 3 ... times this season the Panthers put together a three-game winning streak.
STAR-TRIBUNE PICK: Rawlins