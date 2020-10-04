State, Casper tourism officials hopeful for industry's bounce back from pandemic losses

Wyoming’s tourism industry has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus — that’s no secret. Sales tax collections are down, hotel occupancy is down and massive community events have been canceled, costing the state and Natrona County millions and millions of dollars.
But there’s a silver lining, representatives from the state and local tourism agencies promised Thursday morning at a breakfast held for community leaders, business owners and others in the hospitality industry at the Fairgrounds’ industrial building.
Author C.J. Box, chair of Wyoming’s Tourism Board, presented a handful of facts and figures to explain the state of tourism in Wyoming and where things are going next.
Box first addressed the bad news: The state has lost more than 8,000 leisure and hospitality jobs from the fallout of COVID-19. Hotel occupancy is down 20% statewide, and other means of lodging — like camping at state parks — haven't nearly made up the difference.
The Wyoming Office of Tourism has also cut its budget by 10%, as most state agencies have to prepare for a projected $1 billion shortfall in the state’s general fund. Box estimated that cut will cost Wyoming $20 million in indirect spending in the state and sales tax collections.
But slowly, Wyoming is working to pull its tourism industry out of the hole. In January, a statewide lodging tax passed by the state Legislature will go into place, which Box said should make the industry self-sustaining and not reliant on the general fund.
The Office of Tourism has also partnered with South Dakota to draw more travelers west, and has launched two new marketing campaigns: one highlighting Wyoming’s open spaces and natural “social distance,” the other a campaign to help people relocate to the state.
At the local level, Brook Kaufman, director of Visit Casper and the county’s travel and tourism agency, took the audience back to March 1 — a week or so before the true economic consequences of the pandemic would begin to show in Casper.
“We were on fire at Visit Casper” when the pandemic hit, Kaufman said. They had launched a new marketing campaign and visitation the previous year had hit an all-time high.
So when county health officials canceled the Wyoming High School Class 3A/4A Basketball Championships, it hurt.
The event is typically responsible for more than $3 million in local spending. But it was just the start of what was to come. More tournaments, then concerts, rodeos and business conferences all went out the window.
“We will never know the total value of all the cancellations in our community because of COVID,” Kaufman said.
Kaufman explained to the group that in the beginning of the virus outbreak, Visit Casper wasn’t sure what its role was. The agency exists to promote visitation, which wasn’t appropriate in the early days of the pandemic, she said.
Instead, the agency turned to promoting the community to itself. It created a job board. It partnered with the Star-Tribune to keep a running list of restaurants offering takeout and delivery. And it started keeping tabs on traveler sentiment nationwide.
Now, Kaufman said she’s hopeful for upcoming high school sports tournaments.
The high school volleyball championship will be held at the Casper Events Center the second week in November. The tournament normally generates nearly $2.5 million in local spending, according to Visit Casper data.
This year will be slightly different — the tournament will be four days instead of three to space out events, and schools are largely limiting overnight stays.
“The cost for those tournaments will increase and the economic impact … will decrease,” she said, because of the costs of the extra day at the Events Center and the loss of lodging revenue.
But Kaufman painted the tournament as a silver lining and a sign of how tourism in the community may begin to shift up again, particularly given the state’s vast open spaces and people's perceived desire to get out of densely populated areas.
Still, COVID-19 in Wyoming is growing. The state is seeing more new cases than at any time during the pandemic, but officials haven’t publicly discussed a return to strict lockdown procedures of businesses and public gathering places. In fact, the state’s newest public health order expands the indoor dining capacity for restaurants.
Kaufman concluded her remarks by restating the impact travel has on the local economy — aside from employing 2,800 people.
“Visitation looks different here,” she said. “But visitation and the visitor economy is critical to Natrona County.”
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
