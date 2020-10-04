State, Casper tourism officials hopeful for industry's bounce back from pandemic losses

“We will never know the total value of all the cancellations in our community because of COVID,” Kaufman said.

Kaufman explained to the group that in the beginning of the virus outbreak, Visit Casper wasn’t sure what its role was. The agency exists to promote visitation, which wasn’t appropriate in the early days of the pandemic, she said.

Instead, the agency turned to promoting the community to itself. It created a job board. It partnered with the Star-Tribune to keep a running list of restaurants offering takeout and delivery. And it started keeping tabs on traveler sentiment nationwide.

Now, Kaufman said she’s hopeful for upcoming high school sports tournaments.

The high school volleyball championship will be held at the Casper Events Center the second week in November. The tournament normally generates nearly $2.5 million in local spending, according to Visit Casper data.

This year will be slightly different — the tournament will be four days instead of three to space out events, and schools are largely limiting overnight stays.

“The cost for those tournaments will increase and the economic impact … will decrease,” she said, because of the costs of the extra day at the Events Center and the loss of lodging revenue.