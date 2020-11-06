State volleyball: Class 4A preview

The Plainsmen (22-0) have lost only five sets all season, with three of those coming to defending state champ Kelly Walsh in 2-1 and 3-2 victories. Laramie returns the majority of its lineup from last year's state tournament team, including all-state juniors Alexis Stucky, who has already committed to Florida, and Halley Freezer.

The youthful Trojans (16-6) had won eight in a row before being swept by Laramie in the East Conference championship game. Still, Kelly Walsh has been the only team to pose a serious threat to knock off the undefeated Plainsmen. ... After starting the season 2-3, the Tigers (18-4) have bounced back and enter state riding a 14-match winning streak as they chase their first semifinal appearance in 10 years. ... The Bolts (17-5) were in position to win the Northeast Quadrant until being swept by Kelly Walsh and have lost three of five matches heading into state play.