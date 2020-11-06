 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State volleyball: Class 4A preview
View Comments
agate

State volleyball: Class 4A preview

{{featured_button_text}}
State volleyball Thunder Basin

Thunder Basin's Joelie Spelts blocks an attempted kill by Rock Springs' Kenady Nacey in last year's quarterfinal match of the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championship at the Casper Events Center.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

DEFENDING CHAMP: Kelly Walsh

TEAM TO BEAT: Laramie

The Plainsmen (22-0) have lost only five sets all season, with three of those coming to defending state champ Kelly Walsh in 2-1 and 3-2 victories. Laramie returns the majority of its lineup from last year's state tournament team, including all-state juniors Alexis Stucky, who has already committed to Florida, and Halley Freezer.

IN THE MIX: Kelly Walsh, Rock Springs, Thunder Basin.

The youthful Trojans (16-6) had won eight in a row before being swept by Laramie in the East Conference championship game. Still, Kelly Walsh has been the only team to pose a serious threat to knock off the undefeated Plainsmen. ... After starting the season 2-3, the Tigers (18-4) have bounced back and enter state riding a 14-match winning streak as they chase their first semifinal appearance in 10 years. ... The Bolts (17-5) were in position to win the Northeast Quadrant until being swept by Kelly Walsh and have lost three of five matches heading into state play.

BEST QUARTERFINAL MATCH: 2E Kelly Walsh vs 3W Evanston, 10 a.m.

The Trojans' drive for four consecutive state titles begins with a tough matchup against a Red Devils team that is 8-1 in its last nine matches after starting the season 0-4 and 6-7-1.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Recapping the 2020 general election in Wyoming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News