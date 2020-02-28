State wrestling: Class 3A Cheat Sheet

106
Top seeds clash as Powell senior Colt Nicholson faces Worland junior Anthony Martinez for either’s first state title.
113
Lyman sophomore Sefton Douglass looks to cap an undefeated season and second state title against Star Valley sophomore Jacob Guild.
120
Star Valley junior Waylon Nelson goes against promising Pinedale sophomore Colton Gehlhausen for the championship.
126
Returning champion sophomore Cody Phelps of Pinedale takes on Star Valley sophomore Winston Green.
132
Star Valley junior Brayden Andrews goes into his second straight state final, this time against Douglas freshman Lane Ewing.
138
Hot off a semifinal upset, Cody senior Zain Fitzgerald goes toe-to-toe with Newcastle/Upton junior Kale Corley.
145
Riverton senior Ridge Briggs will need to soldier through Lyman senior Hagen Lamoreaux in order to get a third straight title.
152
The top two seeds meet for it all as Powell junior Seth Horton meets Buffalo senior Clay Reiner.
160
Defending champion junior Luke Goncalves of Worland eyes a repeat with Wheatland senior Seth DeWitt hitting his stride.
170
Two returning silver medalists meet with gold on the line as Lander junior Jack Sweeney faces Powell senior Bo Dearcorn.
182
Defending champion senior Charlie Beaudrie of Cody meets potent Star Valley senior David Walker in a familiar match-up.
195
Top-ranked Star Valley senior Trent Clark (a defending champion) faces East Regional winner Burns/Pine Bluffs senior Ben Banville for the title.
220
Defending champion Douglas senior Cody Pinkerton could go 55-0 with a title win against Powell senior Carson Olsen.
285
Returning undefeated champion Star Valley senior Parker Merritt has to go through familiar foe Buffalo senior Hunter Pope to finish perfect.
— Star Tribune staff