State wrestling: Class 3A Cheat Sheet
  • Updated
106

Top seeds clash as Powell senior Colt Nicholson faces Worland junior Anthony Martinez for either’s first state title.

113

Lyman sophomore Sefton Douglass looks to cap an undefeated season and second state title against Star Valley sophomore Jacob Guild.

120

Star Valley junior Waylon Nelson goes against promising Pinedale sophomore Colton Gehlhausen for the championship.

126

Returning champion sophomore Cody Phelps of Pinedale takes on Star Valley sophomore Winston Green.

132

Star Valley junior Brayden Andrews goes into his second straight state final, this time against Douglas freshman Lane Ewing.

138

Hot off a semifinal upset, Cody senior Zain Fitzgerald goes toe-to-toe with Newcastle/Upton junior Kale Corley.

145

Riverton senior Ridge Briggs will need to soldier through Lyman senior Hagen Lamoreaux in order to get a third straight title.

152

The top two seeds meet for it all as Powell junior Seth Horton meets Buffalo senior Clay Reiner.

160

Defending champion junior Luke Goncalves of Worland eyes a repeat with Wheatland senior Seth DeWitt hitting his stride.

170

Two returning silver medalists meet with gold on the line as Lander junior Jack Sweeney faces Powell senior Bo Dearcorn.

182

Defending champion senior Charlie Beaudrie of Cody meets potent Star Valley senior David Walker in a familiar match-up.

195

Top-ranked Star Valley senior Trent Clark (a defending champion) faces East Regional winner Burns/Pine Bluffs senior Ben Banville for the title.

220

Defending champion Douglas senior Cody Pinkerton could go 55-0 with a title win against Powell senior Carson Olsen.

285

Returning undefeated champion Star Valley senior Parker Merritt has to go through familiar foe Buffalo senior Hunter Pope to finish perfect.

— Star Tribune staff

