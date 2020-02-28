State wrestling: Class 2A Cheat Sheet

106
It will be a battle of freshmen in the finals as Wind River’s KC Gibson faces off against East Regional champ Colton Coffman from Lusk.
113
Big Piney sophomore Kaleb Fila goes for his second title, with Southeast’s Brock Blevins standing in his way.
120
Cokeville freshman Cael Thompson made an upset run to the finals where he’ll face a familiar foe in Kemmerer sophomore Connor Vickrey.
126
Two senior regional champions — Quinton Hecker from Lovell and Preston Seamands from Wright — are both chasing their first state titles.
132
Glenrock’s Dustin Simmons has the unenviable task of trying to stop Kemmerer’s Dawson Schramm from winning his fourth state title.
138
Lovell junior Asher Nicholson pulled off two upsets to reach the finals, where he’ll face Greybull/Riverside senior Felipe Gaytan.
145
It will be the seasoned veteran in Moorcroft senior Parker Seeley taking on the freshman upstart in Roedy Farrell from Thermopolis for the championship.
152
Shoshoni’s Tryston Truempler, a runner-up last year, will try to stop senior Kyle Breen from winning the first state title for Tongue River.
160
Cokeville senior Wes Teichert, the latest in a long line of Teicherts, looks to add to the family’s championship legacy against Moorcroft junior Hunter Garoutte.
170
Two East Regional foes square off as Hulett junior Joseph Kennah battles against Lusk senior Emery Bemis.
182
A clash of champions as West Regional winner Riley Shaffer from Thermopolis tries to knock off 2018 state champ Rowdy Pfeil from Moorcroft.
195
Southeast senior Tate Carson and Wind River senior Colton Befus, both of whom earned upset wins in the semifinals, meet for the title.
220
West Regional champ Logan Cole from Thermopolis and East Regional champ Parker Schlater from Moorcroft, both of whom pinned their way to the finals compete for gold.
285
Lovell senior Coy Trainor, the 2018 champ, goes for his second title against upstart Will Baker, a sophomore from Southeast.
— Star Tribune staff