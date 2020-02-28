State wrestling: Class 2A Cheat Sheet

106

It will be a battle of freshmen in the finals as Wind River’s KC Gibson faces off against East Regional champ Colton Coffman from Lusk.

113

Big Piney sophomore Kaleb Fila goes for his second title, with Southeast’s Brock Blevins standing in his way.

120

Cokeville freshman Cael Thompson made an upset run to the finals where he’ll face a familiar foe in Kemmerer sophomore Connor Vickrey.

126

Two senior regional champions — Quinton Hecker from Lovell and Preston Seamands from Wright — are both chasing their first state titles.

132

Glenrock’s Dustin Simmons has the unenviable task of trying to stop Kemmerer’s Dawson Schramm from winning his fourth state title.

138

Lovell junior Asher Nicholson pulled off two upsets to reach the finals, where he’ll face Greybull/Riverside senior Felipe Gaytan.

145