State wrestling: Class 4A Cheat Sheet
State wrestling: Class 4A Cheat Sheet

  • Updated
106

A new champion will be crowned as Green River freshman Thomas Dalton meets Gillette sophomore Colt Welsh for the title.

113

Two-time state champion junior Dominic Martinez of Green River squares-off against Cheyenne East junior Landon Trujillo.

120

Defending 120-pound champion Amos Solano of Cheyenne East faces Green River junior Clayson Mele with the title on the line.

126

One of two marquee juniors will win a championship as Sheridan’s Hunter Goodwin faces Green River’s Kade Flores.

132

Sheridan junior Reese Osborne stands between Kelly Walsh senior Jace Palmer and the elite title of four-time state champion.

138

Casper’s rivalry lives on as either Natrona County junior Cyruss Meeks and Kelly Walsh sophomore Noah Hone will win their first state title.

145

Kelly Walsh junior Analu Benabise looks to become a three-time champion as he faces rival sophomore Kaeden Wilcox of Natrona County.

152

Thunder Basin senior Warren Carr enters the championship match as the favorite while Kelly Walsh junior Sam Henderson plays underdog.

160

Kelly Walsh senior Kevin Anderson eyes his first title against Cheyenne East standout junior Jackson Hesford.

170

Senior Rigden Wagstaff is Evanston’s lone representative in the spotlight and looks to bring home gold against Sheridan junior Hayden Crow.

182

Green River senior Payton Tucker faces Natrona County sophomore Vince Genatone in a regional final rematch.

195

Defending champion senior Kole Kraus of Kelly Walsh squares off against Green River senior Kaden Lloyd once again.

220

Kelly Walsh senior Phoenix Buske could go out on top with his first title but Cheyenne East junior Bradley Whitright stands in the way.

285

Top two heavyweights meet for the title as Thunder Basin senior Dalton McInerney faces Rock Springs junior AJ Kelly.

— Star Tribune staff

