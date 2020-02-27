State wrestling: Class 4A Reasons to Watch
State wrestling: Class 4A Reasons to Watch

State Wrestling Semi Finals

Green River's Clayson Mole wrestles Cheyenne Central's Isaac Lopez in their 106-pound semifinal match of the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Wrestling Championships last year at the Casper Events Center.

 File, Star-Tribune

TROJAN FOR FOUR: Kelly Walsh senior Jace Palmer has a chance to become the first Trojan to finish his career as a four-time champ. Palmer won gold at 106 as a freshman and at 132 the past two years. He's back at 132 this weekend after winning the West Regional last week and the Ron Thon earlier this month.

BRACKET OF DEATH: The 132-pound bracket features three former state champs in Palmer, Rock Springs' Zack Vasquez (126 champ last year) and Sheridan's Reese Osborne (113 champ in 2018). Throw Green River's Kade Knezovich and Natrona County's Kyler Henderson and Billy Brenton into the mix and whoever emerges out of this group will have earned the title.

BATTLE AT THE TOP: Last year Kelly Walsh not only won its first team title but became the third team in as many years to stand atop the podium, following Cheyenne East (2018) and Green River (2016-17). Those three, along with Thunder Basin and Sheridan, all expect to be in contention for the crown heading into Saturday's finals.

GETTING THINGS STARTED: If Green River wins the team title it will likely be on the strength of its quality and depth in the lower weight classes (106, 113 and 120). Since Cole Verner won the title at 113 in 2014 the Wolves have won nine state championships at the lower weights, with Clayson Mele (106) and Dominic Martinez (113) adding to the total last year.

CLIMBING THE LADDER: Thunder Basin senior Dalton McInerney has a chance to become just the second Bolts wrestler to win a state championship after Terren Swartz won back-to-back titles (2018-19). Competing at 285, McInerney went 2-2 as a freshman for Gillette before taking his talents to Thunder Basin, where he finished third as a sophomore and was the runner-up last year.

