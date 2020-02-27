State wrestling: Class 4A Reasons to Watch

TROJAN FOR FOUR: Kelly Walsh senior Jace Palmer has a chance to become the first Trojan to finish his career as a four-time champ. Palmer won gold at 106 as a freshman and at 132 the past two years. He's back at 132 this weekend after winning the West Regional last week and the Ron Thon earlier this month.

BRACKET OF DEATH: The 132-pound bracket features three former state champs in Palmer, Rock Springs' Zack Vasquez (126 champ last year) and Sheridan's Reese Osborne (113 champ in 2018). Throw Green River's Kade Knezovich and Natrona County's Kyler Henderson and Billy Brenton into the mix and whoever emerges out of this group will have earned the title.

BATTLE AT THE TOP: Last year Kelly Walsh not only won its first team title but became the third team in as many years to stand atop the podium, following Cheyenne East (2018) and Green River (2016-17). Those three, along with Thunder Basin and Sheridan, all expect to be in contention for the crown heading into Saturday's finals.