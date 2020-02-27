State wrestling: Class 3A Reasons to Watch

STAR VALLEY RELOADS: The four-time defending state champion Braves have to replace seven seniors who placed off last year's team, but don't expect the rest of the 3A field to feel sorry for them. Star Valley has the most qualifiers in 3A (24) and returns three state champs in Haze Child, Trent Clark and Parker Merritt.

OVER ON THE TRACK: Powell's Brody Karhu is a two-time defending state champ and won the all-class Ron Thon 152-pound title as a sophomore. But the Panther senior won't be at the Events Center this weekend. Instead, he'll be preparing to compete in the sprints for Lovell at the state indoor track & field meet next week in Gillette.

FIRST-ROUND BATTLES: West Regional champ Star Valley and East Regional champ will likely face off a number of times on the mat this weekend. In fact, the Braves and Bearcats will meet five times in the first round, with matches at 113, 126, 145, 152 and 285. It's an opportunity for one of them to make an early statement.