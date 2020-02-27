State wrestling: Class 3A Reasons to Watch

STAR VALLEY RELOADS: The four-time defending state champion Braves have to replace seven seniors who placed off last year's team, but don't expect the rest of the 3A field to feel sorry for them. Star Valley has the most qualifiers in 3A (24) and returns three state champs in Haze Child, Trent Clark and Parker Merritt.
OVER ON THE TRACK: Powell's Brody Karhu is a two-time defending state champ and won the all-class Ron Thon 152-pound title as a sophomore. But the Panther senior won't be at the Events Center this weekend. Instead, he'll be preparing to compete in the sprints for Lovell at the state indoor track & field meet next week in Gillette.
FIRST-ROUND BATTLES: West Regional champ Star Valley and East Regional champ will likely face off a number of times on the mat this weekend. In fact, the Braves and Bearcats will meet five times in the first round, with matches at 113, 126, 145, 152 and 285. It's an opportunity for one of them to make an early statement.
CHAMPS RETURN: Ten wrestlers are back to defend their state titles from a year ago, including three -- Pinedale's Keegan Gehlhausen, Riverton's Ridge Briggs and Cody's Charlie Beadurie -- who will be seeking their third gold medals. With 2018 champ Kale Corley from Newcastle/Upton also returning there will be a lot of championship experience on the 3A mats.
QUICK WORK: Worland's Domanic Hartley, the defending state champ at 113, needed only 11 seconds to pin his semifinal opponent at last week's East Regional. Hartley won all four of his matches via pinfall and needed just 5 minutes, 23 seconds to do so. Basically, the senior earned four wins in the time it takes to wrestle a single match.