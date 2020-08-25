Storylines and runners to watch for the 2020 prep cross country season

Afton will still host the 3A meet, with Paradise Valley Country Club in Casper serving as the venue for the 4A meet and the Douglas Community Golf Course hosting the 2A meet.

Return of the champions

While Thorvaldson is the only runner attempting to win a fourth state cross country title, she isn’t the only defending champ. Star Valley senior Peter Visser will go for his third state title and Saratoga sophomore Grant Bartlett looks to make it two in a row.

Visser and the Braves will be going for their second consecutive team title and eighth in nine years. Bartlett helped lead the Panthers to their second consecutive team title last year.

The Natrona County Fillies will be looking to make it back-to-back team titles in 4A.

Second best

Cody senior Riley Smith has established herself as one of the state’s best distance runners. Unfortunately for Smith, she just happens to be in the same classification as Thorvaldson. Smith has finished second each of the past three years, although she did help lead the Fillies to the team title last season.