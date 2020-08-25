Storylines and runners to watch for the 2020 prep cross country season

Three years after she burst onto the state distance running scene at the Beartrap Invitational on Casper Mountain, Rawlins’ Sydney Thorvaldson is ready to begin her final assault on the state’s high school record books.
The senior standout enters her final season with the Outlaws as the three-time defending Class 3A cross country state champion and having never lost a race inside the state boundaries. So while all eyes will be on Thorvaldson when the 2020 season begins this weekend, her quest for a four-peat is just one of the many storylines to follow as the season winds to its (hopeful) conclusion at the state meets Oct. 24.
Championship Saturday
For the first time in years, the three state meets won’t be held at the same location. The Valley Vue Golf Course in Afton was scheduled to host the Class 4A, 3A and 2A meets, but that plan was scrapped as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Wyoming High School Activities Association, in collaboration with the Wyoming Department of Health and the Wyoming Department of Education, announced last month the establishment of the WHSAA’s Smart Start Fall Sports Guidelines that would allow students to safely return for fall sports.
One of the guidelines was to limit the number of competitors at each cross country meet, meaning that this year each classification will hold its state championship meet at a different venue.
Afton will still host the 3A meet, with Paradise Valley Country Club in Casper serving as the venue for the 4A meet and the Douglas Community Golf Course hosting the 2A meet.
Return of the champions
While Thorvaldson is the only runner attempting to win a fourth state cross country title, she isn’t the only defending champ. Star Valley senior Peter Visser will go for his third state title and Saratoga sophomore Grant Bartlett looks to make it two in a row.
Visser and the Braves will be going for their second consecutive team title and eighth in nine years. Bartlett helped lead the Panthers to their second consecutive team title last year.
The Natrona County Fillies will be looking to make it back-to-back team titles in 4A.
Second best
Cody senior Riley Smith has established herself as one of the state’s best distance runners. Unfortunately for Smith, she just happens to be in the same classification as Thorvaldson. Smith has finished second each of the past three years, although she did help lead the Fillies to the team title last season.
Kelly Walsh junior Finley Klinger will look to capture gold for the first time after placing second each of her first two years. Klinger is currently playing No. 1 singles for the Trojans’ tennis team, but is expected to once again join the cross country team after the state tennis championships Sept. 24-26.
In the 2A ranks, Saratoga sophomore Grady Bartlett will try to overtake twin brother Grant for the top spot after finishing second last year.
Not in the field
Last year the Wyoming Indian girls won the team title for the first time in program history with freshman Paris Barrera winning gold and sophomores Larissa McElroy and Riquell Curry finishing third and fourth, respectively.
Unfortunately for the Chiefs, the school announced on Aug. 5 that it was canceling all fall sports. The decision also means the boys’ program, which finished third in the 2A team race last year, won’t have a chance to add to its state-best 16 team championships.
Fast company
While Thorvaldson, Visser and Grant Bartlett are the only returning defending state champs, and Smith, Klinger and Grady Bartlett are the only returning silver medalists, each classification has athletes with the ability to push those runners.
For the boys, Class 4A returns four top-10 finishers from last year, while 3A welcomes back five top-10 finishers and 2A has six.
The list of returners is even more impressive on the girls side. With Wyoming Indian sidelined for the fall, Class 2A has only three returning all-state runners but the 4A and 3A fields should be loaded.
In addition to KW’s Klinger, the 4A field includes Natrona County junior Hailie Wilhelm (3rd last year), Cheyenne Central junior Kaya Pillivant (4th) and Jackson senior Muriel Jones (5th).
The 3A field also includes four top-5 finishers, with Star Valley junior Eve Mavy (4th) and Buffalo junior Kendall Tietjen (5th) joining Thorvaldson and Smith.
