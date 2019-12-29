The stories that captivated Wyoming high school sports in 2019

That was a strange, eventful year. So much happened across Wyoming high school sports, from state champions crowned to gut-wrenching heartache, that it's almost difficult to believe it all happened in the same 12 months.

But at the same time it's difficult to remember what all occurred in 2019. So it's time to revisit.

Take a stroll down short-term memory lane as the Star-Tribune looks at the headlines that captured Wyoming's attention and tugged at its heartstrings in 2019.

1. Softball

Murmurs of support for adding high school softball started circulating in late 2018. Less than a calendar year later, it became official.

The WHSAA took the first steps toward adoption after the last of the necessary eight schools voted in favor of adding softball to its list of sanctioned sports. The WHSAA Board of Directors unanimously voted in favor at its October meeting and then officially adopted it with unanimous approval upon second reading at its November meeting.

Wyoming's first official high school softball season is penned to start in the spring of 2021. After months of lobbying for Wyoming to offer an equal number of sports between both boys and girls, equality earned a victory at the high school level in the Equality State.