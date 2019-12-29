The stories that captivated Wyoming high school sports in 2019

That was a strange, eventful year. So much happened across Wyoming high school sports, from state champions crowned to gut-wrenching heartache, that it's almost difficult to believe it all happened in the same 12 months.
But at the same time it's difficult to remember what all occurred in 2019. So it's time to revisit.
Take a stroll down short-term memory lane as the Star-Tribune looks at the headlines that captured Wyoming's attention and tugged at its heartstrings in 2019.
1. Softball
Murmurs of support for adding high school softball started circulating in late 2018. Less than a calendar year later, it became official.
The WHSAA took the first steps toward adoption after the last of the necessary eight schools voted in favor of adding softball to its list of sanctioned sports. The WHSAA Board of Directors unanimously voted in favor at its October meeting and then officially adopted it with unanimous approval upon second reading at its November meeting.
Wyoming's first official high school softball season is penned to start in the spring of 2021. After months of lobbying for Wyoming to offer an equal number of sports between both boys and girls, equality earned a victory at the high school level in the Equality State.
2. Ethan Asher
News of the Powell teenager's accident spread around Wyoming almost immediately after his transportation to a Billings, Montana, hospital. Thoughts, prayers and concerns then passed state lines and, suddenly, a senior at Powell captured the hearts of an entire region.
Asher not only defied the odds to survive his rollover accident on the way to school, he's since underwent successful surgeries in Billings and currently spends his days at Craig Hospital in Denver, undergoing strenuous rehabilitation. During his recovery, the Powell football team captured lightning in a bottle and advanced to the state championship.
The Panthers' starting quarterback coming into the season joined his teammates for the first time since a scrimmage in the first week of practice when he sat on the sidelines of War Memorial Stadium. He joined his fellow senior captains at midfield for the coin toss and rejoined them for an emotional post-game huddle.
3. Sydney Thorvaldson
Wyoming's once-in-a-lifetime distance running talent furthered her already impressive legacy with a 2019 to remember.
Thorvaldson started the year by breaking the Simplot Games record in the 3,200 and shattering the state indoor track record. She then won four state championships at the outdoor track meet in May. Following an appearance at the Nike Elite Camp during the summer she returned to Wyoming for her junior year.
The multi-time champion broke the Liberty Bell Invitational (Colorado) record and established her second state cross country meet record in Star Valley. She then broke the Nike Cross Northwest Regional record with what is believed to be the first sub-17 minute 5K ran by a high school girl in Idaho. In December, she finished third at Nike Cross Nationals -- a second behind three-time national champion Katelyn Tuohy -- for a Wyomingite's best finish at the national race.
4. Jon Vance
The second-winningest head football coach at Kelly Walsh quietly left his post in January and nearly a full year later the school remains tight-lipped about his departure.
A season after leading the Trojans to the state semifinals, Natrona County School District 1 confirmed to the Star-Tribune it was welcoming applicants for the football coach position. Vance, whose 32 victories place him second on the school's list, declined comment when asked.
Sources inside Kelly Walsh's hiring process told the Star-Tribune in late March that Big Piney football coach Aaron Makelky was chosen to take over for Vance. Administration officials told the Star-Tribune that an official announcement would be made upon the hiring becoming official. Nine moths after Makelky's start, and after the Trojans' 2-7 season, Kelly Walsh has yet to make that official introduction.
5. John Deti Jr.
One of Wyoming's last great high school football coaching figures passed on just weeks ago.
Deti started coaching football a few years before inheriting his father's program at Laramie. For 78 years they led the Plainsmen, accruing all 16 of the program's state football championships. They also left behind memories for former players and coaches when Deti Jr. finally stepped down from the program in 2002.
A man of many facets, Deti focused on his deaconship and his faith in the final two decades of his life. They'd always been important to him and were cornerstones in any message he passed along to those who played for him. His death brought reflection from those all around Wyoming.
6. Trojan wrestling
Kelly Walsh secured its first wrestling state championship in program history in February, thanks to several placers and four individual champions.
7. Sheridan Broncs
For the fourth time in five seasons the Sheridan football team walked out of War Memorial Stadium as state champion. This time the Broncs did it as the underdog.
8. Granados injury
Rock Springs sophomore Jaciel Granados was injured during a football scrimmage and life-flighted to Salt Lake City. Sweetwater School District 1 still hasn't released details but said the district closed its investigation and found no changes were to be made to the school's injury protocol.
9. Fillies XC
For the second consecutive year a potent Natrona County girls lineup went to the state meet and delivered a championship for the program.
10. Trojan volleyball
Kelly Walsh completed its run for a third consecutive state championship on the backs of two NCAA Division I-bound volleyball players.
