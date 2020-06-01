Top 10 finalists are named for 2020 Milward Simpson Awards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

High school seniors who combined to earn 50 all-state honors in multiple sports comprise this year’s finalists for the Milward Simpson Athlete of the Year awards.

The 10 finalists — five girls and five boys — come primarily from Class 4A, although both Class 3A and 2A are represented.

The five girls finalists are: Cheyenne East's Ky Buell; Rock Springs' Alyssa Bedard; Kelly Walsh's Corin Carruth and Naya Shime, who played her first three years at Riverton; and Laramie's Olivia McPherson.

Each of the five schools have had one previous winner: Rock Springs' Brandy Brown (1981), Cheyenne East's Megan McGuffey (2005), Laramie's Madison Legerski (2013) and Kelly Walsh's Madison Vinich (2018).

The five boys finalists are: Wright's Dax Yeradi, Mountain View's Briggin Bluemel, Sheridan's Garrett Coon, Big Horn's Quinn McCafferty and Worland's Luke Mortimer.

Coon is the 13th finalist from Sheridan, which has produced four winners (Blaine Phillips, 1992; Jeff Martini, 2000; Austin Woodward, 2010; Parker Christensen, 2019). Big Horn is the only other school represented to produce a former winner (Colby Wollenman in 2011).