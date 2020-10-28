Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights
Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, WBI, 2521 E. 15th.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
Casper Planetarium Halloween Show
All through October, the Casper Planetarium is featuring “Halloween: Celestial Origins.” From ancient Celtic festivals to the Christian traditions of All Hallows Eve, there’s a lot of history behind Halloween. There’s also astronomy, using constructions like Stonehenge to track the seasons. Learn how legends, science, and tradition combined to create what we know as Halloween. There are showings Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15 and Saturday evenings at 7 pm all month long. Admission is $3 per person, cash or check only please.
Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if two empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Deadline for open volleyball tourney
The 35th Annual Casper Open Volleyball Tournament, hosted by the City of Casper Recreation Division, will be held Saturday, November 14 and Sunday, November 15, 2020. In 2019, over 140 men’s and women’s teams from Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska participated. It is anticipated that there will be over 300 matches played on 23 courts located throughout Casper during this event which is touted as one of the largest adult volleyball tournaments in the region.
Various levels of play are offered for men's and women's teams. They include "A" Division (power volleyball - open teams), "B" Division (semi-power volleyball), and "C" Division (recreational volleyball). Awards will be given to the top finishers in each division. In addition, the top two placing teams in each division will be awarded volleyball attire.
The $125 per team entry fee is due no later than Thursday, October 29, 2020. The tournament format includes pool play on Saturday for all teams and double elimination competition for all teams on Sunday. Checks should be made payable to the Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA) or teams can register online at www.crlasports.com. Entries may be mailed or delivered to Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th St., Casper, WY 82601. All tournament forms and information can be found on www.crlasports.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.