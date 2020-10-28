Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if two empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others.

The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.

Deadline for open volleyball tourney

The 35th Annual Casper Open Volleyball Tournament, hosted by the City of Casper Recreation Division, will be held Saturday, November 14 and Sunday, November 15, 2020. In 2019, over 140 men’s and women’s teams from Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska participated. It is anticipated that there will be over 300 matches played on 23 courts located throughout Casper during this event which is touted as one of the largest adult volleyball tournaments in the region.

Various levels of play are offered for men's and women's teams. They include "A" Division (power volleyball - open teams), "B" Division (semi-power volleyball), and "C" Division (recreational volleyball). Awards will be given to the top finishers in each division. In addition, the top two placing teams in each division will be awarded volleyball attire.

The $125 per team entry fee is due no later than Thursday, October 29, 2020. The tournament format includes pool play on Saturday for all teams and double elimination competition for all teams on Sunday. Checks should be made payable to the Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA) or teams can register online at www.crlasports.com. Entries may be mailed or delivered to Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th St., Casper, WY 82601. All tournament forms and information can be found on www.crlasports.com.

