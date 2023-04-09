The University of Wyoming Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert at the Kelly Walsh High School auditorium on April 12 at 7 p.m.

The performance is titled "Finishing Schubert's Unfinished," which is a reference to composer Franz Schubert, as the orchestra will be playing all four movements of his "Unfinished" symphony. They will also play Valentin Silvestrov’s "Prayer for Ukraine." The concert will begin with Sibelius’ familiar Finlandia, a press release from the orchestra said.

Three UW students who won awards or were finalists in the Jacoby Competition, an annual competition within the university's orchestra, will be soloists, one on violin, one singing and one on the piano.

Brittany Kubiak will play Vaughan Williams' "The Lark Ascending" on the violin. Vocalist Amanda Silva will sing "Habanera" from Bizet's Carmen. And graduate student Henrique Rabelo will play the opening movement of Tchaikovsky's "Piano Concerto No. 1."

Michael Griffith, who has spent 34 years at the helm of the orchestra, will conduct the performance.