Volunteers gather to lay wreaths on veteran graves in Casper-area cemeteries

Even in winds that “cut right through ya,” as one attendee noted, volunteers still gathered Saturday to lay wreaths at all three cemeteries in the Casper area.

Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies for veterans all across the country. The Civil Air Patrol, Patriot Guard Riders, Kelly Walsh DECA and Natrona County and Kelly Walsh ROTC were there as well.

The sun shimmered off of the snow at Highland Cemetery in Casper. Volunteers wore gloves, hats and lots of Carhartt. Many carried snow brushes or small brooms, which they used to push the snow off of tombstones or markers. Metro Coffee Company provided hot cocoa.

For Kathy Thomas, who works with Wreaths Across America and is the co-chair of the Natrona County Republican Women, laying wreaths is a tangible way to honor those who have served. Her father was a World War II veteran, and her father-in-law was in the Marine Corps.

“What it means to me is seeing young people from 2, 3, 4 years old to a World War II veteran, who will be 100 on Monday … come out there to honor our veterans, 4,200 of them,” she said. “Having been a teacher for 33 years, I think it’s so important for young people to understand today what it is to live in this country, to have the freedoms that we have, the ability to worship as we choose, vote as we choose, and just conduct our lives as we choose.”

There was an order to the act. Wreaths were to be placed below the marker, Thomas instructed those who gathered. Say each veteran’s name after you set the wreath down.

The graves of those who served are marked by a metal insignia – that’s how the volunteers could know it’s a veteran.

After a bugler played “Taps,” volunteers dispersed all over the cemetery. Most drove. Their cars lined the narrow roads. In the bed of their trucks lay boxes and boxes of wreaths, each with a red bow.

At one grave, three people clustered around it, cleaning off the snow carefully, then placing the wreath as they had been instructed. They stood still, staring at it for a moment, their backs turned to the afternoon sun. Then they picked up their tools and walked to the next grave.