Heavy rains caused flooding Thursday along some streets in Casper.

A Star-Tribune journalist saw minor flooding near Casper City Hall downtown and along 12th Street in east Casper. Flooding was also seen along 15th Street in the area between Ash Street and CY Avenue.

Authorities were aware of deep water on city roads, and city workers were putting out barriers for some closed streets, Kiera Grogan, public information officer for the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, said in a text to the Star-Tribune. No county roads were closed due to flooding.

Heavy rains began to fall over the city around 2 p.m. The city has already been hit by multiple thunderstorms, leaving the ground saturated in places.

Cold air funnels were seen south of Casper Mountain, according to the Natrona County Emergency Management office. The funnels, according to the office, are usually harmless, but can touch down in rare cases.

In downtown Casper, Chancey Williams and his team rushed to protect musical and sound equipment. Williams had just finished sound checks for a Thursday night benefit concert. A member of Williams' sound crew said after the unexpected downpour ended that the crew would have to check all the electrical equipment and give them an “old fashioned blow, squint, and once over.”

But Williams and company are no strangers to Mother Nature. The crew member recalled a time when Williams' team previously had to protect sound equipment from an impending tornado.