A fire restriction went into effect this week in Natrona County due to an increased risk of wildfires.

The restrictions, recommended by the county fire warden, include a ban on any open fire or discharge or any class of fireworks on all state and private lands, the Natrona County Fire District announced Thursday.

This will remain in place until there are “any changes in the severity of the fire danger,” the statement said.

All burn permits are suspended, and no new burn permits will be issued until the ban is lifted, the statement said. But there are some exceptions.

“This is not a fire ban,” the statement said.

There are several exemptions, as long as individuals stay within a cleared minimum radius of 15-feet away from burnable materials:

Campfires at residences or campsites in established fire rings;

Trash or refuse can be burned from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. inside trash containers equipped with spark arresters;

Use of acetylene cutting, electric arc welders or metal grinding;

And use of portable stoves, gas lanterns, jellied petroleum, pressurized liquid fuel, fully enclosed stoves and open-fire branding activities.

Charcoal fires within enclosed grills are also permitted without any minimum distance requirements.

Anyone who violates the restriction is subject to a fine of up to $100, a jail sentence of up to 30 days or both.

Visit www.natronacounty-wy.gov for more information.

