Multiple buildings were destroyed Sunday night after a lightning strike from a passing storm caused a series of wildland fires, the Natrona County Fire District announced Tuesday.

There were no reports of injured first responders or civilians, the statement said. It was determined that a lightning strike caught grass on fire near structures, and the fire moved into the buildings.

This was the second time a passing storm caused a massive wildland fire in the span of a week. On July 24, the Natrona County Fire District responded to a 143-acre fire in the area of Westwind Road near Bar Nunn.

Authorities were dispatched to a wildland and structure fire at 8:30 p.m. Sunday on the northern part of Arapahoe Road in Homa Hills, the statement said. Multiple people reported both the fields around the buildings and the buildings were on fire.

Several units from the Natrona County Fire District and the Bar Nunn Fire Department responded to the scene, the statement said.

While officials were on their way, multiple people reported other wildland fires in the areas of Homa Hills, Ormsby Road and northern Cole Creek Road.

“The passing storms brought rain with the lightning and thankfully the rain was able to put out the majority of the fires that started,” the statement said.

Although the wildland fires on Arapahoe Road were also stopped by the rain, multiple buildings were already fully engulfed by the blaze, the statement said.

It was difficult for initial arriving units to access the buildings because of the mud and “other property obstacles,” the statement said.

Fire crews used extended hoses to put out the fire. No civilians were in immediate danger.

“Neighbors to the property stated that the buildings were unoccupied, and no one lived at the property,” the statement said.

The fire was extinguished at 10:27 p.m., and then fire crews mopped up the destroyed buildings, the statement said.

By 1:18 a.m. on Monday, the scene was cleared.

