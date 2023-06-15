A heavy thunderstorm caused flooding late Thursday afternoon along some streets in Casper and throughout Natrona County.

Multiple intersections were impassable as of 4:30 p.m., the Casper Police Department reported. And there's a potential for additional closures as the storm continues.

Among the flooded streets were:

Poplar and Ash;

Poplar and Collins;

several areas of CY Avenue from Wyoming Blvd west to Valley Drive;

East C St and Lincoln; and

the North McKinley Street underpass.

If possible, it's best to avoid underpasses around Casper while the storm is occurring because they are more susceptible to collecting extra rainfall, said city of Casper spokeswoman Rachel Bouzis.

"Just be cautious, and be smart," Bouzis said.

The Natrona County Fire Protection District also reported flooding on Interstate 25. A live-streamed photograph of the interstate confirmed some mild flooding on the roads.

The National Weather Service in Riverton issued a flood advisory until 6 p.m. City and small stream flooding is expected.

Casper Mountain, Mills, Evansville, Bar Nunn, Red Butte, Paradise Valley and Bessemer Bend are also likely to experience flooding.

Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is expected, and some low-water crossings may become impassable.

"Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads," the warning said. "Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."