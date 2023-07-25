A lightning strike from a passing storm caused a 143-acre wildland fire Monday night in the area of Westwind Road near Bar Nunn, the Natrona County Fire District announced.

Several homes in the area were evacuated as a result. There were no reports of injuries to first responders or civilians.

Casper officials received multiple reports from the public last night "that they could see a fire in the field near the concrete plant, north of Bar Nunn," the fire district said in a statement Tuesday.

At about 6:44 p.m., multiple fire departments were dispatched to the area, and fire crews started identifying routes into the fire to begin battling the blaze, the statement said.

The fire spread rapidly with the passing storm, and the fire became wind driven.

"More resources were requested immediately," the statement said.

Officials determined the homes along the northwest section of Barn Nunn were threatened at that time, which prompted evacuations along the west side of Antelope Drive between Lakota and Zuni trails, and seven homes along the north side of Zuni Trail.

"Those residences were placed into the "Set" phase of the "Ready" "Set" "Go!" evacuation phase," the statement said.

Eight different agencies, including City of Casper Fire-EMS Department and Wyoming Highway Patrol, were requested to the scene.

The initial arriving units started attacking the fire, and the newly arriving units were put to work on containing it, the statement said. Structure units also arrived to prepare to protect the evacuated homes.

It took about one-hour to put out the fire, which was logged as contained at 7:46 p.m.

Officials asked the public to give them space to work and operate in the future, and "to watch for emergency vehicles that are responding," the statement said.

"When there are active incidents, like yesterday’s wildland fire, we ask that you please avoid the area and not enter the incident area to take photos or watch," the statement said.

