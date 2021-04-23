 Skip to main content
Western Wyoming CC wrestling places 2nd at NJCAA Championships
JUNIOR COLLEGE WRESTLING

Western Wyoming CC wrestling places 2nd at NJCAA Championships

KW-Green River Wrestling

Kelly Walsh's Caleb Nathan faces Green River's Justin Flores in the 132-pound match on Jan. 16, 2018 in Casper. Now a freshman at Western Wyoming Community College, Nathan finished fourth at the NJCAA Division I Championship on Thursday.

 File, Star-Tribune

Western Wyoming Community College finished second at the National Junior College Athletics Association Division I Wrestling Championship on Thursday in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

The Mustangs, who became the first program in NJCAA history to place all 10 of their wrestlers in the top 8 at the national meet, finished just 5.5 points back of three-time defending champ Clackamas (Oregon) Community College.

Freshman Caleb Nathan, who graduated from Kelly Walsh in 2019 and won a state championship wrestling for Green River in 2016, earned honorable mention All-America honors by placing fourth at 141 pounds.

Also for the Mustangs, sophomore Cameron Metcalf, a three-time state champ for Rock Springs (2017-19), finished seventh at 149; and Andrew Nicholson, a state champ at Cheyenne Central in 2017, placed seventh at 184.

