Western Wyoming CC wrestling places 2nd at NJCAA Championships

Western Wyoming Community College finished second at the National Junior College Athletics Association Division I Wrestling Championship on Thursday in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
The Mustangs, who became the first program in NJCAA history to place all 10 of their wrestlers in the top 8 at the national meet, finished just 5.5 points back of three-time defending champ Clackamas (Oregon) Community College.
Freshman Caleb Nathan, who graduated from Kelly Walsh in 2019 and won a state championship wrestling for Green River in 2016, earned honorable mention All-America honors by placing fourth at 141 pounds.
Also for the Mustangs, sophomore Cameron Metcalf, a three-time state champ for Rock Springs (2017-19), finished seventh at 149; and Andrew Nicholson, a state champ at Cheyenne Central in 2017, placed seventh at 184.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.