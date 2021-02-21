When COVID-19 hit, some members of a Pennsylvania college cross-country team headed to Casper to train

Katz was one of the first to decide to take the school year off. He huddled with some of his teammates, and as a group, they decided to relocate to Wyoming.

"Some of them felt that it was more wide open there and, you know, less chance of getting sick," Donnelly said.

The team was familiar with Haverford's hills, but Wyoming presented new challenges — wind and high altitude.

"Everyone told us before we came," Tripeny said, "but I don't think anyone actually (anticipated) running in 30 mph wind or know what that was like, and that it could actually be (that windy) every day for, like, a week straight."

They took advantage of Casper Mountain, the river trails and Morad Park, where the loop measured close to a mile, and the dogs were plentiful.

Because of the pandemic, they couldn't explore the city to its full potential. However, they were able to expand their cooking skills and explore the backcountry.

"We couldn't necessarily get out and have dinner outside in a restaurant or anything like that," Tripeny said. "But we took turns cooking, and that was always fun."

