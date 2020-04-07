WHSAA cancels 2020 spring sports season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Wyoming spring season was over before it began. It just took until Tuesday to become official.

The Wyoming High School Activities Association Board of Directors, and the member schools they represent, confirmed on Tuesday that the spring sports season has been canceled altogether to conform with federal and local social distancing guidelines concerning the novel coronavirus pandemic. It’s the first time an entire seasonal sports slate, as sanctioned by the WHSAA, has been canceled without any events taking place.

“It is with deep regret that the WHSAA Board of Directors announces the cancelling of all spring sports,” the WHSAA stated in a release. “Due to the continuing influence of COVID-19, we are not able to predict when it will be safe to resume spring sports, nor are we able to assure if any of our communities would be able to host any of our events.

“The WHSAA Board of Directors promotes the benefits of participating in education-based activities. We also understand the overwhelming disappointment this decision is for our student athletes, especially our seniors.

“As we all continue to adapt to the pandemic, academics need to be the focus of our students and schools to be able to complete a successful school year.”