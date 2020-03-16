You are the owner of this article.
WHSAA extends suspension to April 6; NJCAA cancels basketball championships
WHSAA extends suspension to April 6; NJCAA cancels basketball championships

Casper College girls basketball

Casper College's Natalia Otkhmezuri shoots a jumper in the T-Birds' game against Central Wyoming College on Jan. 29 at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The Wyoming High School Activities Association announced in a release Monday that all high school activities would be suspended until Monday, April 6. This comes as a result of the Center of Disease Control's recommendation of no gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks.

In addition to the suspension of all activities, there will be no practices allowed during this time. If and when spring sports resume spring sports, they will hold to the 9-day practice rule and the WHSAA will count any practices from last week. Golf and tennis will not begin until the suspension is lifted and will need to meet the same practice rule as in the past.

The statement added that the WHSAA will not be making a final decision on spring sports at this time.

Also Monday, the National Junior College Athletics Association announced it was canceling all upcoming basketball championships as well as all spring competitions.

The NJCAA originally said it was postponing the Division I basketball championships until April 20, but amended that statement in light of the recent CDC recommendations.

The Casper College women's basketball team was scheduled to play in the NJCAA Women's Championship after the Thunderbirds won the Region IX championship March 7. The T-Birds (29-3) defeated No. 2 Western Nebraska Community College in the title game. Casper College was seeded No. 13 in the NJCAA Championships and would have faced No. 20 New Mexico Junior College in the first round.

