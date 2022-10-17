Wyoming Catholic Women's Conference builds community

Women from all over the state gathered on Friday and Saturday in Casper for the tenth annual Wyoming Catholic Women’s Conference.

The event, held at the Ramkota Hotel, featured speakers Debra and Rachel Herbeck, a mother-daughter duo (respectively) who speak at various events around the country.

This year’s theme was “Discovering Our Call to Holiness.” The central verse was Esther 4:14, which Debra picked out. She has spoken at the conference before, in 2018.

Born to a Jewish family, she converted from Judaism to Christianity, which led her to eventually enter the Catholic church.

“Queen Esther was a role model for me and many young Jewish girls growing up, and I believe the message of the book of Esther is a timeless theme, and while her situation is perhaps extreme, her struggles, and her triumphs make her a relatable figure,” Debra wrote in an email to the Star-Tribune.

“The times in which we live are disturbing and frightening, and I think many people feel helpless to make a difference. I believe that it is important in these times to give women a sense of their personal destiny and purpose so they can see their lives, whether hidden or in the public arena as having an impact on others.”

Rachel shared her testimony first, noting that she and Debra decided to share together because their life stories cannot be separated, both literally and spiritually.

“The reason that we wanted to do our testimonies together and have me go first is a big theme as we dive into the story of Esther and really what your assignment is, your purpose is, is all of our legacies and all of our stories are so intertwined together,” she said. “And so when I don’t step into what God has for me, I don’t just affect me and my story, I affect the generations behind me (and) that are to come.

“My story is only what it is because my mom stepped into her story.”

On Friday night, Debra unveiled that story to the crowd. Her family devoutly followed all of the laws of Judaism. But when her oldest brother died in a car accident, Debra found herself pondering existential questions: Where do we go after we die? Why does God let bad things happen to good people? And in the midst of tragedy — where is God?

She asked her rabbi when he came to her house as her family was sitting shiva, a period of mourning for Jews.

“And he’s silent,” she said. “And I remember he said three words: He said, ‘I don’t know.’”

Frustrated by the lack of clarity from her religious leaders, saddened by her parent’s inability to be present for her and her siblings and determined to get away from her family after that, Debra applied to and was accepted into the University of Michigan. There, she had a roommate who had a framed picture of Jesus displayed (“He’s cute. Is he your boyfriend?” Debra asked when she saw it) and met a girl named Sarah, who Debra affectionately described as a “Jesus freak.”

Sarah shared her Bible with Debra for a class assignment and Debra found herself enthralled with the New Testament, which had been previously unavailable to her. She started thinking about Jesus — also previously unavailable — and began wondering if he could be the Messiah that her Jewish religion had told her about. When she watched “Jesus of Nazareth,” a British miniseries made in 1977, with Sarah, Debra was struck by the story of Martha and Mary and their brother Lazarus, who the Bible recounts had died and been brought to life again by Jesus.

The story spoke to her: She saw her own family, the death of her brother, in it. She also realized that Jesus was Jewish.

In the movie, Martha asks Jesus, “Where were you?” If you had been here, our brother would not have died.” Mary, Martha’s sister, also asks Jesus the same thing.

“And I watch as he goes to the tomb of his friend Lazarus, and I watch as he calls him forth and raises him from the dead,” Debra said. “And I remember sitting there and thinking, ‘Who is this guy? Could he be the Messiah?’

“As I watched the story of Jesus unfold, there was something in this movie that drew me to this man,” she said. “The way that he loved. Particularly, the way he loved women.”

Sarah gave Debra her bible, and Debra read the gospels. Afterwards, she prayed that God would reveal to her if Jesus really was the Messiah and asked him to help her believe. For months, she kept praying. She studied the Messianic promises, which are in the Old Testament, and connected them with what Jesus did in the New Testament, she said.

Eventually, Debra shared with her family that she thought that Jesus could be the Messiah. They didn’t receive it well, but she kept going in her prayers. She had dreams in which Jesus visited her, she said, and eventually had a “supernatural” experience, in which she knew God was there with her. In awe, she knelt to pray and asked God for another chance to live differently — to live for Jesus. She asked for faith, for though she knew all the laws to follow, she had no “heart knowledge,” she said.

That experience transformed her, and began to believe that Jesus was the Messiah. Her conversion changed her life dramatically, she said. It was the beginning of her story as a Christian.

Now, she travels across the country speaking at various engagements, working in women’s and youth ministry and writing books.

After a time to share in groups, the conference adjourned for the night. On Saturday, the women reconvened for Mass, breakfast and more talks. Each talk was punctuated by a time for interpersonal conversation afterwards in small groups.

In the warm conference room on Saturday morning, lights dimmed, the attendees sang “The One You Love” by Elevation Worship. The singer talks to God through the song, affirming that he is the one God loves and that he can be honest in his relationship with God, knowing that he won’t abandon him.

For the third talk of the day, conferencegoers were split up by age group. The older women heard from Debra and the younger from Rachel, each sharing a bit about their calling as women. For the young adults and teenagers, Rachel discussed how that song had affected her view of herself. God doesn’t just love her, she said, he likes her, too.

For the older women, Debra elaborated a bit more on her personal story and shared that she had an abortion at age 18.

As she grew to know Jesus more, she said, he affirmed to her that he loved her, even though her abortion had been very difficult for her.

For Joanna Anderson, who has been helping plan and execute this event since its conception, seeing this conference on her calendar each year fills her with excitement. It’s a chance for women in a fairly rural, spread out state to gather together.

“It’s so refreshing to see other women draw closer to God, all together, and lean on each other and bring their hurts and their emotions and everything they have and lay it at the foot of the cross,” she said. “This retreat really helps us slow down, take the time to get to know people who are sitting next to us in church and work towards holiness together. Because we can’t do it by ourselves.

“This brings us all together and allows us to feel united as one Christlike community.”