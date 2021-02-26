 Skip to main content
Wyoming junior William Nolan wins long jump at Championships at the Peak
UW INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Wyoming junior William Nolan wins long jump at Championships at the Peak

University of Wyoming junior William Nolan led a solid day for the Cowboys by winning the long jump title at the Championships at the Peak on Friday in COlorado Springs, Colorado.

Nolan (Cheyenne South) leaped 24 feet, 3.5 inches to win gold, with Hunter Brown (Natrona County) placing sixth (23-05.25).

Also for the Cowboys, who finished the day in third place,senior Christoper Henry (Laramie) was second in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 14 minutes, 33.51 seconds.

In the high jump, freshman Samuel Schneider (Saratoga) placed third (6-06.75), followed by Pete Mead (Cheyenne East) in sixth (6-04.75) and Brown in seventh (6-04.75).

Hap Frketich placed fourth in the weight throw (67-08.25) and Kirk Unland was fifth (65-06.75). Kelly Walsh grad Sage Coventry was ninth in the heptathlon.

For the Cowgirls, Sadie McMullen was fifth in the long jump (19-00.75), Addison Henry sixth in the weight throw (55-04.75) and Natrona County grad Kayla Stibley finished eighth in the pole vault (11-11.75).

Nolan

Nolan
Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

