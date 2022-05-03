Wyoming Outdoor Expo back in Casper this weekend

After two years online, the Wyoming Outdoor Expo will be back in person at the Ford Wyoming Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The free event includes 20 scheduled demonstrations and more than 70 booths and stations intended to introduce both kids and grown-ups to the countless ways they can enjoy Wyoming’s wild places, from fishing and shooting to identifying and photographing wildlife. Kids who complete Saturday’s passport challenge can even win a fishing pole.

“There’s not any other opportunity in the state quite like this — for people to try their hand at so many activities at one time,” said Sara DiRienzo, public information officer for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, which hosts the annual event along with the Wyoming State Parks’ Office of Outdoor Recreation and Visit Casper.

The full brochure, including registration information for trainings with limited space, is available online.

While the virtual expos proved popular, particularly the second time around — DiRienzo said last summer’s presentations continue to accumulate views nearly a year later — the tangible skills the expo is meant to teach are hard to translate to video.

Organizers are ready to “bring that same sort of excitement and enthusiasm to hands-on events,” she said.

This year’s in-person activities are geared toward an age range of “zero to 100,” and meant to appeal to novices and experts alike. Game and Fish staff will be available to answer specific questions and provide more advanced guidance on issues like licensing, planning hunts and accessing public lands.

“No matter what your age is and what your experience level is,” DiRienzo said, “there’s something for you at expo.”

