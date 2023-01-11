Wyoming Symphony Orchestra plans concert with 'special guest'

The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra will perform at a concert on Saturday, featuring the music of Handel and Brahms -- two of Germany's most well-known composers -- and a performance by pianist Steven Lin.

The orchestra enthusiastically praised the music of both composers as well as Lin's prowess on the piano in a news release.

"In this unique, classical music concert, guests will be immersed in instruments and sounds not found anywhere else in Casper," the release said. "The concert opens with fanfare, Handel’s 'Arrival of the Queen of Sheba,' followed by his famed three-suite composition, Water Music. This landmark composition inspires such enthusiasm that can only be found by attending the concert.

"To perform Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2, pianist Steven Lin returns to join the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra. ... Steven has been an audience favorite since his debut with the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra in 2019."

Lin debuted at the New York Philharmonic at age 12, the release stated. Throughout a prolific career, he has also performed at Carnegie Hall "and has traveled around the world showcasing his talent."

The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7, at Natrona County High School's John F. Welsh Auditorium. Tickets start at $28 and can be purchased on the orchestra's website. The show can also be livestreamed; the orchestra requests a $10 donation for that.