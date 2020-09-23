Wyoming unemployment rate decreases; energy-dependent counties still seeing high rates

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wyoming job-seekers are in better shape than they were five months ago, according to new data from the state’s Department of Workforce Services. But counties where energy jobs are king are still struggling.

Statewide, unemployment dropped from 7.1% to 6.6% from July to August, continuing a four-month trend of those numbers improving. The national unemployment rate is 8.4%.

Unemployment insurance claims also significantly dropped in August. Initial claims went down nearly 37% from the previous month.

Every Wyoming county except Lincoln County also saw a decrease in unemployment rates from July to August, but counties that rely on energy sector jobs are still seeing high rates of unemployment.

Natrona County has the highest unemployment rate in the state, at 9.4%. It’s an improvement from July, when the rate was higher than 10%, but still a far cry from August 2019, when unemployment was below 4%.

Natrona, Campbell, Sweetwater and Uinta counties had the highest unemployment rates.

“These are all areas that are highly dependent on the energy sector,” David Bullard, a senior economist with the department, said Tuesday.