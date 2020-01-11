Wyoming women's basketball team loses third game in a row

The Wyoming women’s basketball team dropped its third consecutive Mountain West game, losing 65-53 to UNLV on Saturday in Las Vegas.
The Cowgirls (7-8, 3-3 MW) led 30-26 at the half, but were outscored 18-9 in the third quarter.
Senior Taylor Rusk and sophomore Tereza Vitulova each scored 16 points to lead the Cowgirls, with sophomore Quinn Weidemann pitching in eight.
The Rebels (8-8, 4-1 MW) opened the second half on an 11-2 run to take a 37-34 lead before a Weidemann 3-pointer tied the game with 2:32 remaining in the quarter. UNLV closed the period on a 5-0 run.
UW took a 53-52 lead on Vitulova’s layup with 3:23 to play, but UNLV finished the game on a 13-0 run to win its fifth consecutive game.