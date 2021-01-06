Youthful Laramie boys hoops team starts to find its stride

Laramie has been in this position before.

The Plainsmen, who improved to 4-0 with a 65-50 victory at Natrona County on Tuesday night, won their first seven games last season before stumbling to an 11-11 record. A 54-51 loss to the Mustangs in the Class 4A East Conference consolation semifinals ended the Plainsmen’s hopes of qualifying for the state tournament for the first time since 2016.

And while the meat of Laramie’s schedule — two games against both Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East and single games against Gillette, Sheridan and Thunder Basin, who have a combined record of 19-0 — is still to come, the Plainsmen have been impressive through the early part of the season.

“We’ve played really good defense and we play really well together,” Laramie head coach Jim Shaffer said after Tuesday’s game. “Our shot selection is really good and because of that we’re shooting a high percentage.”

All of those aspects were on display Tuesday.