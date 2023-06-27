Wyoming enacted its only law that addresses law enforcement’s body-worn and dash camera footage six years ago, which restricted the public's right to view it, and in practice, gives each agency a sometimes-problematic free rein on how much, or how little, transparency they offer, sources say.

“Law enforcement has the legal right to kill people, [so] they should be subject to more transparency and scrutiny for that reason,” Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, told the Star-Tribune. “That being said, the state statute on body cameras and dash cam footage leaves much to be desired.”

In 2017, Senate Enrolled Act 89 amended the state’s public records act to ban the inspection of peace officers' recordings — any audio or video captured during work — with two exceptions, the law states.

Law enforcement personnel or public agencies are always granted the right to view such footage for official business or by court order.

But the public “may” be granted the right to inspect it when they are the subject of the recording, when the recording depicts use of deadly force or serious injury, when the request is in response to a complaint against law enforcement or when the footage is in the interest of public safety.

Local chiefs of police, county attorneys and sheriffs, who are the custodians of these recordings, have no legal requirement to release footage in these cases. They simply can, as they see fit.

“It leaves a lot of subjective interpretation for the custodians,” said Provenza. “There’s this issue, you see, not just in Wyoming but across the country, that this footage becomes available if it supports a narrative.”

Law in action

Due to this independent discretion, some law enforcement agencies choose to regularly release footage while many almost never do; other times that footage is edited, or there is selectivity in who gets to view it.

Citizens should “certainly” be able to get footage in more cases, especially when tragedies involving law enforcement take place, said Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander.

“Wyoming has a high number of deaths from law enforcement … police shootings of citizens, and we have a lot of crazy people too — lots of alcohol, lots of guns,” said Case. “We certainly seem to have more than our share of officer-involved killings of citizens, and I think that has never really been brought forward.”

There are many examples of the lack of uniformity in camera usage and subsequent footage handling throughout the state.

For example, last month, the Casper Police Department released dashcam footage a week after a downtown police chase ended in the death of 29-year-old Adonis Lee Little Dog. But agency officials played that video for reporters on the day of the crash without releasing it publicly at that time.

At the Albany County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Aaron Appelhans expanded the use of body cameras, requiring deputies who work in the jail to wear them too, he told the Star-Tribune. The office releases footage to the public, but it's mostly in cases such as "large car wrecks" or "significant weather."

Officers at the Cheyenne Police Department have their footage randomly reviewed to ensure guideline compliance, but public inspection of deadly force incidents is only allowed upon approval by the chief, according to a field manual provided by spokesperson Alexandra Farkas.

Yet, this footage becomes crucial when trying to prove an abuse of power.

The Cody Police Department released body camera footage last month, which shows officer Blake Stinson appearing to drag a teenage boy out of a car window by the neck during a traffic stop, said Case. Now, that officer is being investigated.

Issues surrounding secrecy go beyond dash and body cam footage, said Case. He raised the "appalling" circumstances surrounding a Riverton police officer, who shot and killed Anderson "Andy" Antelope in 2019, and how local officials didn't "want to give an inch" when it came time to produce information.

"The only point I'm trying to make is that I'm amazed how entrenched the other side is about protecting law enforcement and the brotherhood of officers," said Case. "They didn't even want to release who the officer was, and I don't think they ever did officially; I can't even get my head around how that's good public policy."

The Star-Tribune last month identified the officer as James Donahue. A Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations recorded interview, which was not obtained from the agency, presents local officials marveling about a lack of video footage of the shooting.

Provenza saw many of these tactics of "trying to control a narrative," while attempting to gain information about the police shooting of Robbie Ramirez in 2018, she said.

Albany County officials released some bodycam footage to select members of the press, but didn't let the public see it in its entirety, Provenza said. Then, they ultimately "ended up finding that they altered the footage" that was presented.

"That's not transparency — that's propaganda," Provenza said. "Either you’re willing to display your actions to the public, or you're not, and if you’re not, the question is what did you do wrong?”

Expanding transparency

Law enforcement previously "wouldn't use body cameras or dash cams because they were under the impression it could be potentially deemed a required, released public records," said Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie.

The lack of privacy protection for footage was leading to no footage at all, so the 2017 law was widely meant to encourage officers to use cameras, said Rothfuss.

“This is something we expected to have to follow-up on, as you can imagine,” Rothfuss said. "We might have not gotten it right, but it’s certainly better now than the year before we passed this legislation.”

It’s complicated because not all footage should be a public record, as many recordings are not in the public interest and would violate people’s privacy, Rothfuss said.

Imagine a circumstance where an abusive man assaults a woman, and the responding officer catches this traumatizing event on a body camera, he said.

"Well, we hear from domestic violence folks, that in other locations, where there was such a right to just have access if you're a subject, the man gets the video to torment the former spouse or person they abused," Rothfuss said.

In 2021, Provenza sponsored a bill, which attempted to give the public more access to dash and body cam footage, but it didn't pass.

Although it "may be a good way to go," if the state tries to mandate that officers wear cameras and release footage regularly, there will be a lot of pushback, said Case.

It's also difficult to dream up proper language for potential legislation, which would need to continue to protect the public's privacy while expanding the public's right to view officer actions, said Rothfuss.

"If you use punitive language, like 'immediately release footage,' I think you'll find a lot of cameras that suddenly aren't working," said Case. "It's all kind of a balancing act."