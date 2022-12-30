A look back on the historic race between Hageman and Cheney

Wyoming's primary elections this year were historic. There was one race in particular that was closely watched by people in Wyoming and across the nation: the battle between outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney and Trump-backed representative-elect Harriet Hageman.

Once allies and even family friends, the question of whether to support or denounce former president Donald Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol transformed the two into bitter political opponents.

Cheney has garnered the reputation of being arguably the most outspoken Republican critic of the former president, voting to impeach him after Jan. 6 and steadfastly railing against his claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. She also served as vice chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, which voted on Monday to refer criminal charges against Trump to the U.S. Justice Department.

Cheney's strong stance against Trump and her prominent role on the Jan. 6 committee has cost her politically. Last year, the Wyoming GOP censured Cheney for her vote to impeach Trump and later narrowly voted to symbolically no longer recognize her as a Republican. Early this year, the Republican National Committee followed suit and censured Cheney for her work on the Jan. 6 committee.

Trump made it his mission to unseat Cheney from Wyoming's lone House seat, endorsing land attorney Harriet Hageman in September 2021 as his pick to oust her.

Hageman in turn put her full support behind Trump, a surprising turn for someone who was once skeptical about the former president's merits, even attempting to deny Trump his 2016 nomination, Politico reported at the time. During her campaign, Hageman went so far as to publicly back Trump's claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

“Absolutely the election was rigged," Hageman said at a Casper forum in August, shortly before the primary election. "It was rigged to make sure that President Trump could not get reelected."

In May, Trump embraced Hageman on stage at a rally held in Casper's Ford Wyoming Center and told the crowd to "fire" Cheney.

Fire Cheney they did.

Early polls showed Hageman taking a comfortable lead over Cheney in the House race. A July poll conducted for the Casper Star-Tribune by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy put Hageman at a commanding 22-point lead over Cheney. And on primary election day, Hageman ultimately beat out Cheney by nearly 40 points, easily ousting the three-term representative who had previously coasted to victory on comfortable margins.

The primary election this year drew a record turnout, with more than 182,000 ballots cast. Many of those voters, polling showed, were motivated by opposition to Cheney. On the other hand, Democrats crossed over to the Republican ticket in unprecedented numbers this year specifically to support Cheney, though she's still deeply conservative.

Hageman went on to easily win the general election, beating out Democratic nominee Lynnette Grey Bull by nearly 50 points.

Though Wyoming resoundingly rejected Cheney, she certainly hasn't dismissed a future congressional -- or maybe even presidential -- bid. And following her defeat, she continued to focus on the Jan. 6 committee's investigation into Trump and his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee's investigation concluded with a final meeting on Monday, during which members voted to refer criminal charges against Trump to the U.S. Department of Justice. Cheney took the opportunity to lambast Trump again, calling him "unfit for any office."

“Every President in our history has defended this orderly transfer of authority, except one," she said. "January 6, 2021 was the first time one American President refused his Constitutional duty to transfer power peacefully to the next.”

Hageman, meanwhile, dismissed the committee's decision.

“The January 6th Committee was illegitimate when it was created and its sham conclusions were pre-written,” she said. “Every moment of their witch hunt was politically motivated and everything they say should be viewed that way.