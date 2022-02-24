Barrasso, Lummis and Cheney condemn Ukraine invasion, call for 'crippling' sanctions on Russia

Wyoming's D.C. delegation has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and called for sanctions against Russia after news broke late Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin had ordered attacks on the country's neighbor.

Rep. Liz Cheney called the invasion an "unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine" in a statement on Thursday, and called for the U.S. and its allies to impose "the full set of crippling sanctions" on Russia.

"Putin's decision to return to Soviet-style aggression against Russia's neighbors cannot be tolerated by the free world," Cheney's statement read. "If America fails to lead decisively, the vacuum will be filled by the kind of brutal tyranny we are seeing on display in Ukraine today."

Former President Donald Trump called Putin a "genius" and "very savvy" for his moves towards Ukraine, speaking on a conservative talk radio show Tuesday.

"There is no excuse for praising or appeasing Putin," Cheney said in her statement.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis called for the Biden administration to "unleash America's energy production" to provide alternatives to Russian energy for European allies.

Energy experts in Wyoming told the Star-Tribune that the invasion could cause oil and natural gas prices to spike here in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate, a benchmark for U.S. crude oil prices, rose above $100 a barrel on Thursday after the news of initial attacks.

"Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is wholly unacceptable, and Vladimir Putin and his cronies must pay for the loss of life and harm he is inflicting on the Ukrainian people,” Lummis said in a statement Thursday. “We stand with the people of Ukraine, and must work with our allies in NATO and Europe to support them in this time of war."

Sen. John Barrasso called Putin a "predator" in a Tuesday tweet, saying the Russian president "wants to put together the old Soviet Union."

"If he's not stopped, it won't end with Ukraine," Barrasso tweeted. "The world is watching – especially China. If Putin gets away with this, it will embolden China to move against Taiwan."

As of Wednesday, the U.S., European Union, Japan and other countries had imposed financial or political sanctions against Russian banks and lawmakers.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced another round of sanctions on Russian banks and billionaires. He also indicated the U.S. was prepared to provide barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve while trying to "limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump."

Barrasso called Biden's Wednesday decision to sanction the owner of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which connects Russia and Germany, "better late than never." Germany halted the pipeline's certification the day before.

