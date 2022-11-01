Cheney condemns GOP members for mocking Pelosi attack

Rep. Liz Cheney on Tuesday called out Republicans who mocked Paul Pelosi -- Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's husband -- following an attack that landed him in an intensive care unit.

Paul Pelosi was attacked Friday morning at the couple's home in San Francisco by a man wielding a hammer. He had surgery to repair a skull fracture and other serious injuries. He's expected to make a full recovery, according to a statement from a spokesperson with Nancy Pelosi.

The attacker, David DePape, reportedly shouted "Where is Nancy?" before descending on Paul Pelosi. (Nancy Pelosi wasn't home.) According to reports, the attack appears to have been politically motivated.

Following the incident, some Republicans -- including members of former president Donald Trump's family -- mocked the attack.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted several posts about the attack. One retweet shows a photo of a pair of underwear and a hammer with a caption that says: "Got my Pelosi Halloween costume ready."

"The internet remains undefeated…," Trump Jr. commented on the post. "Also if you switch out the hammer for a red feather boa you could be Hunter Biden in an instant."

At a Tuesday event organized by the City Club of Cleveland, Cheney called these responses to the attack "disgraceful."

"We all should recognize that we cannot go over an abyss of not being able to have the common human decency to stand against that violence, to condemn the violence, to pray for Mr. Pelosi and his family and to reject those who are acting in a way that frankly is inhumane," Cheney said, speaking with PBS anchor Judy Woodruff.

Cheney, one of Trump's most outspoken critics, has been working for the past several months on investigating the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol as vice chair for the Jan. 6 select committee. Nancy Pelosi established the select committee after Senate Republicans blocked an effort to create an outside commission to look into the historic incident.

Cheney said she "did not really know" Pelosi before beginning her work on the Jan. 6 committee, and was unsure if she had ever even spoken to her before that. The two are nearly on polar opposites of the political spectrum -- Pelosi, a Democrat, is a liberal from San Francisco, and Cheney is a Wyoming conservative.

"There are many, many issues -- maybe most issues -- on which we disagree," Cheney said.

But she thinks nonetheless that Pelosi is a "tremendous leader" of "historic consequence," and that she has "demonstrated her commitment to the truth."

"I think that the demonization that goes on on both sides -- certainly Republicans have through the years demonized Speaker Pelosi, Democrats have demonized Republicans, including my dad -- and it all has to stop," Cheney said, adding that violence in political discourse is "a road we just can't go down."

Pelosi has long drawn the ire of Republicans, something which, as one of Trump's most outspoken GOP critics, Cheney has also experienced over the past couple of years. Cheney voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol. She has repeatedly criticized Trump for claiming that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

Her stance against Trump has cost her politically.

Last November, the Wyoming Republican Party voted to no longer recognize Cheney as a member of the party. The Republican National Committee followed suit in February.

And in perhaps the most damning rebuke of Cheney's criticisms toward Trump, Republican voters ousted the incumbent during the primaries this year in favor of Trump-backed Republican nominee Harriet Hageman.

It's a sobering defeat, particularly when compared with the 2020 elections, in which Cheney took more than 70% of the Republican vote in the primary race for U.S. House, then went on to win the general election with roughly 70% of the vote.

Last month, the Jan. 6 committee announced that it had officially sent a subpoena to Trump for testimony under oath and records relevant to the Jan. 6 investigation.

Cheney said during the interview that Trump has a "legal obligation to testify" and that this isn't "a situation where the committee is going to put itself at the mercy of Donald Trump in terms of his efforts to create a circus.”

The subpoena requires that Trump turn over documents to the select committee by Friday and show up for testimony sometime around mid-November.

Cheney connected Trump's claims that the 2020 election was stolen to the violence at the capitol on Jan. 6.

"He continues to make those claims to this day, others continue to make those claims to this day," she said. "It's entirely foreseeable that those will lead to violence."