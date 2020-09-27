Congress passes bill honoring airmen killed in 1962 crash

“It was a huge effort, a lot of people helped,” Wells said.

Wells praised Montana’s legislators in Washington, D.C., for working together to get the bill passed.

Wells said he first visited the crash site in 1969, and wondered about it for a long time before receiving a call in 2015 asking for information about the wreck. That prompted him to hike up to the site, and when he got there he thought there should be a plaque so visitors could learn what happened.

In 2016, a memorial was held in Chico for the four airmen. Sen. Steve Daines was in attendance, and Wells said it seemed like the senator was really affected by the event, which was the start of the legislative push to honor the crash victims.

Daines and Sen. Jon Tester, as well as Rep. Greg Gianforte, commended the bill’s passage in a press release sent out by Gianforte’s office.

“In 1962, four brave airmen tragically lost their lives in service to our country, and today, we are one step closer to honoring their legacy,” Gianforte said.

“After years of hard work, we’re now one step away from forever memorializing and honoring the four brave men who tragically died during a routine B-47 mission almost six decades ago in Montana,” Daines said.