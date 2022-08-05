 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Dick Cheney labels Trump a 'coward' in new campaign ad for his daughter

  • Updated
  • 0
Election 2022 Wyoming Cheney

Former Vice President Dick Cheney walks with his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on Jan. 6 in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, one year after the Capitol riot in 2021. Dick Cheney filmed a new campaign video for  his daughter Liz Cheney, who is vice chair of the House panel investigating the Capitol riot.

 Manuel Balce Ceneta, Associated Press

Wyoming's most prominent elder statesman, Dick Cheney, took direct aim at former President Donald Trump in a new 60-second ad for his daughter's reelection bid. 

Former Vice President Cheney called Trump a "coward" and a blasted him as the greatest "threat to our republic" in the country's history. 

“In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” he said. “He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election, and he lost big. I know it. He knows it, and deep down, I think most Republicans know.”

His daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney, is facing an uphill battle against Trump-endorsed challenger Harriet Hageman. Cheney’s vote to impeach the former president after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and her relentless criticism of Trump as a threat to democracy and the rule of law have spurred the toughest reelection fight of her career. In September, Trump selected Hageman from several challengers as his pick to take on Cheney, one of his biggest political enemies.

People are also reading…

The new spot comes less than two weeks before the Aug. 16 primary.

"They should've run it one year ago. They should've started with that," said longtime Wyoming political operative Bill Cubin, who has given $600 to Hageman's campaign. "I think that would have given Republicans time to think about this message that Liz is trying to put out there, but honestly it's too little too late. People have made up their minds about the race."

Only 11% of voters were undecided in early July, according to a Casper Star-Tribune/Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy survey

In the ad, the former vice president speaks directly to the camera, sporting his classic scowl throughout.

"Liz is fearless. She never backs down from a fight," the ad continues. "There is nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to make sure Donald Trump is never near the Oval Office again. And she will succeed."

So far, Rep. Cheney has not written off a bid for higher office in 2024, including a run for president. Her current campaign has almost $7.5 million in the bank -- with less than two weeks before the primary -- which can legally be used in any federal race if it doesn't get spent in her House race.

The elder Cheney is a political institution in Wyoming, but his sway on the electorate is "not nearly as much" as it used to be, Cubin theorized. 

"I just think people respect the former vice president, but I don't think that he holds votes in his hands." He said.

The elder Cheney -- and in some ways his daughter -- has historically served as a liberal boogeyman, but now his daughter is garnering Democratic support because of her opposition to Trump and her service on the Jan. 6 committee. 

This ad marks the elder Cheney's clearest public stance on the former president and Rep. Cheney's battles, as he's mostly remained quiet on the topic.

The political duo traveled to the U.S. Capitol together on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack and were the only Republicans in attendance for the moment of silence on the House floor. 

"No one would expect Dick Cheney to do anything other than support his daughter," Cubin said. "That surprises no one that he would do an ad like that."

In past elections, Cheney has handily beat her primary opponent. And given that Wyoming is one of the nation’s most conservative states, the Republican House nominee often coasts to victory in the general election.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ex-anchor Lake, lawyer Robson in tight Ariz. GOP gov's race

Ex-anchor Lake, lawyer Robson in tight Ariz. GOP gov's race

Vote counting continues in the close race to determine the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona, with former television news anchor Kari Lake narrowly leading lawyer Karrin Taylor Robson. The race is seen as a barometer of Donald Trump’s enduring influence after establishment Republicans came out in force behind Robson. Lake is closely aligned with the former president, who could gain allies with influence over how elections are run as he considers a 2024 White House campaign. The winner will advance to the November general election to take on Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. And Trump-backed Mark Finchem won the GOP primary to be secretary of state, who oversees elections.

Indiana Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash

Indiana Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash

Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski has been killed in a car accident in her northern Indiana District. The Elkhart County sheriff's office says the 58-year-old Walorski and two staff members were inside a SUV that crossed the centerline on a state highway and struck another car head-on Wednesday. Walorski, who served on the House Ways and Means Committee, was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012. Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young said he was "devastated” by Walorski’s death and that he'll never forget her spirit and positive attitude.

Missouri AG Schmitt beats Greitens in GOP Senate primary

Missouri AG Schmitt beats Greitens in GOP Senate primary

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has defeated scandal-scarred former Gov. Eric Greitens and 19 others in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. He will face Trudy Busch Valentine, a nurse and philanthropist who defeated Marine veteran Lucas Kunce and nine others in the Democratic primary. Republican leaders have long feared that a Greitens win would jeopardize a red state Senate seat in the November general election. Greitens resigned four years ago. His resignation followed a sex scandal, two criminal charges that were eventually dropped, and a risk of impeachment. This year, his ex-wife accused him of abuse. Republican Sen. Roy Blunt’s announcement last year that he would not seek a third term set off a frenzy for his job.

China conducts 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait

China conducts 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait

China says it has conducted “precision missile strikes" in the Taiwan Strait as part of military exercises by its navy, air force and other departments in six zones surrounding the island. Japan says it protested to China after five of the missiles landed inside its Exclusive Economic Zone. The drills were prompted by a visit to the island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week. They are intended to advertise China's threat to attack the self-governing island republic in response to moves to solidify its de facto independence from Chinese rule. Taiwan has put its military on alert and staged civil defense drills, while the U.S. has numerous naval assets in the area.

Red Cross struggles to see prison where Ukrainian POWs died

Red Cross struggles to see prison where Ukrainian POWs died

The International Committee of the Red Cross asked for access to a prison where dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed in a rocket attack. But the agency said Saturday that its request has not been granted so far. Russian and Ukrainian officials have blamed each other for the deaths of the POWs on Friday in a separatist-controlled area in eastern Ukraine. Both sides alleged the attack was intended to cover up atrocities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it mass murder. Russia on Saturday released the names of 48 Ukrainian POWs who died in the attack. Relatives of Ukrainian POWs held a protest in Kyiv and called for Russia to be declared a terrorist state.

Stephen King testifies for government in books merger trial

Stephen King testifies for government in books merger trial

Bestselling author Stephen King has testified in a federal antitrust trial in Washington. Tracing his own history beginning as an unknown author in the 1970s, King laid out a portrait of a publishing industry that has become increasingly concentrated over the years. He testified as a witness for the U.S. Justice Department. The government is trying to convince a federal judge that the proposed merger of Penguin Random House and rival Simon & Schuster, two of the world’s biggest publishers, would thwart competition. In his testimony Tuesday, King described himself as “a freelance writer.” He said publisher consolidation "is bad for competition.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China sanctions House Speaker Pelosi over Taiwan visit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News