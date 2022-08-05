Dick Cheney labels Trump a 'coward' in new campaign ad for his daughter

Wyoming's most prominent elder statesman, Dick Cheney, took direct aim at former President Donald Trump in a new 60-second ad for his daughter's reelection bid.

Former Vice President Cheney called Trump a "coward" and a blasted him as the greatest "threat to our republic" in the country's history.

“In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” he said. “He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election, and he lost big. I know it. He knows it, and deep down, I think most Republicans know.”

His daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney, is facing an uphill battle against Trump-endorsed challenger Harriet Hageman. Cheney’s vote to impeach the former president after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and her relentless criticism of Trump as a threat to democracy and the rule of law have spurred the toughest reelection fight of her career. In September, Trump selected Hageman from several challengers as his pick to take on Cheney, one of his biggest political enemies.

The new spot comes less than two weeks before the Aug. 16 primary.

"They should've run it one year ago. They should've started with that," said longtime Wyoming political operative Bill Cubin, who has given $600 to Hageman's campaign. "I think that would have given Republicans time to think about this message that Liz is trying to put out there, but honestly it's too little too late. People have made up their minds about the race."

Only 11% of voters were undecided in early July, according to a Casper Star-Tribune/Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy survey.

In the ad, the former vice president speaks directly to the camera, sporting his classic scowl throughout.

"Liz is fearless. She never backs down from a fight," the ad continues. "There is nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to make sure Donald Trump is never near the Oval Office again. And she will succeed."

So far, Rep. Cheney has not written off a bid for higher office in 2024, including a run for president. Her current campaign has almost $7.5 million in the bank -- with less than two weeks before the primary -- which can legally be used in any federal race if it doesn't get spent in her House race.

The elder Cheney is a political institution in Wyoming, but his sway on the electorate is "not nearly as much" as it used to be, Cubin theorized.

"I just think people respect the former vice president, but I don't think that he holds votes in his hands." He said.

The elder Cheney -- and in some ways his daughter -- has historically served as a liberal boogeyman, but now his daughter is garnering Democratic support because of her opposition to Trump and her service on the Jan. 6 committee.

This ad marks the elder Cheney's clearest public stance on the former president and Rep. Cheney's battles, as he's mostly remained quiet on the topic.

The political duo traveled to the U.S. Capitol together on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack and were the only Republicans in attendance for the moment of silence on the House floor.

"No one would expect Dick Cheney to do anything other than support his daughter," Cubin said. "That surprises no one that he would do an ad like that."

In past elections, Cheney has handily beat her primary opponent. And given that Wyoming is one of the nation’s most conservative states, the Republican House nominee often coasts to victory in the general election.