South Dakota governor signs executive order suspending in-person meeting requirements due to COVID-19
South Dakota governor signs executive order suspending in-person meeting requirements due to COVID-19

Noem's travel builds profile as virus surges in South Dakota

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speaks Oct. 13 in Sioux Falls, S.D. Noem has opposed government-imposed mask mandates, arguing they have not been proven to halt the spread of infections. 

 Erin Bormett, The Argus Leader via AP

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order Wednesday to suspend in-person meeting requirements for state and school employees through the duration of the COVID-19 state of emergency.

Executive Order 2020-33 temporarily suspends statutory provisions that require the physical presence of members at a meeting, physical meeting places and physical locations of meetings for members of cooperatives, electric cooperatives and nonprofits, according to a news release from the governor's office.

The order also suspends a provision that requires schools to conduct teacher and principal performance evaluations, to receive comprehensive state accreditation reviews, to survey schools' compliance with cardiopulmonary instruction and to perform emergency evacuation drills.

The order went into effect immediately and will continue for the duration of the state of emergency, according to the news release.

 
