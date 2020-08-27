Watch now: UW graduate among 5 immigrants who became full US citizens during Republican National Convention

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Sudanese-American woman who became a full U.S. citizen on national television Tuesday received her Ph.D. in animal science from the University of Wyoming in 1995, a school spokesman said Wednesday.

In a taped scene played as part of the Republican National Convention, Neimat Awadelseid stood alongside four other immigrants in the White House and took the oath required to complete the process of becoming a full U.S. citizen. The oath was administered by acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf. President Donald Trump then took the lectern and made brief comments about each immigrant.

Trump told Awadelseid she had a "beautiful name." He called Wyoming a "great place, great state."

On her LinkedIn page, Awadelseid identifies herself as a substitute teacher in Alexandria City Public Schools in Virginia. Her name appears in associated employee logs.

In subsequent interviews with ABC News and other national outlets, Awadelseid said she didn't know Trump would be attending the event, nor did she know the video — for which she signed a release — would be shown at the RNC, the GOP's election-cycle crowning event.