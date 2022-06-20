UW to host innovation summit

The University of Wyoming will host a summit this week to look at expanding the “geography of innovation” to the Mountain West.

The Mountain West Innovation Summit will bring together people from industry, academia and government to focus on topics around workforce and workplace, sustainability and new technologies, a statement from the university said. They’ll talk about and create policy recommendations meant to improve U.S. competitiveness.

“Today’s economy is changing at an unprecedented speed, and universities, companies, states and nations are scrambling to adapt,” UW President Ed Seidel said in a statement last week.

“Partnerships across these industry players are critical as we work to lay the groundwork for the new economy in Wyoming as a fundamental part of UW’s land-grant mission.”

Seidel, along with Hess Corporation President Greg Hill, Idaho National Laboratory Director John Wagner and Council on Competitiveness President Deborah Wince-Smith will co-host the summit.

They’re all members of the National Commission on Innovation and Competitiveness Frontiers, which aims to “drive long-term productivity and inclusive prosperity” in the U.S. It’s part of the U.S. Council on Competitiveness, a Washington, D.C.-based nonpartisan organization that was founded in 1986.

Wince-Smith said in a statement that the U.S. is facing “new realities and imperatives” today.

“We must be more creative, more intentional in developing new models for regional and national innovation,” she said.

Gov. Mark Gordon, National Science Foundation Assistance Director Erwin Gianchandani and Canoo Technologies CEO Tony Aquila will speak at the summit, which will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

