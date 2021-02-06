Pat Nagel, former Wyoming congresswoman and renaissance woman, dies at 78

“We were very small, and of course, she was quite a bit older than we were,” McKeown said. “My sister, making sure she was trying not to stick us, but every time we moved, we got stuck with these pins.”

Bryce, the dinner club friend, said the Nagels also had a breathtaking garden, where they planted every seed, plant or twig.

“In the summertime, we would probably be there three times a month or something like that,” Bryce said. “Just to see the new fireworks display that was coming out of the garden.”

The garden helped raise money for the Nicolaysen Art Museum and the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra, according to Bryce.

“They just kind of made it the community garden,” he said. “You’d invariably be out there and somebody else would walk by. Pretty soon, a party started. It was a great gathering spot.”

In recent years, the Nagels spent a fair amount of their time in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, where they owned a home in San Miguel de Allende. They were learning Spanish and were knowledgeable about the art and architecture of Mexico.

Nagel opened the first free library in Casper in front of her home. The community could walk by, take a book and give a book.