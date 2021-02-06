Pat Nagel, former Wyoming congresswoman and renaissance woman, dies at 78

Patricia Nagel, a true renaissance woman, died Jan. 30 at 78 following complications from a fall.
A member of the Wyoming House of Representatives for 10 years, Nagel went to law school at age 40 after starting a family with her husband, Robert “Bob” Nagel. After graduating with honors from New Mexico State University in 1965 with a bachelor’s in political science, she was told the only job she was qualified for was as a meter maid.
Instead, she worked as an interior designer, a law clerk, a co-director at the Wyoming Futures Project, a lawyer and a state legislator, becoming an inspiration to many in Casper.
“She was destined to be accomplished,” former Wyoming Gov. Mike Sullivan said. “She’s very bright, very personable, always informed, concerned and compassionate. One of the most intellectually curious people I know.”
***
From a young age, Nagel had a dream of attending law school. That dream filtered through her and her younger sister, Margaret McKeown, who is nine years younger and now a judge on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.
“It is kind of remarkable because no one in our family had been to college, let alone law school and she really pursued that,” McKeown said.
After Pat married her high school sweetheart in 1963, the Nagels moved around Maryland and New Mexico before settling down in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
She helped found the Cedar Valley Montessori School — after her first daughter, Stacia, was born — and later helped found the first Montessori school in Casper in 1974, the Meadowlark Montessori School.
While in Cedar Rapids, the Nagels also started a dinner club called the Marinated Chefs. The men fixed the menu, shopped, cleaned and imbibed, while the women played golf and tennis or took a nap. They would come home and get ready for dinner. The men served the dinner and washed the dishes while the women ate dessert in the living room.
Eventually, the men learned to be decent cooks — a rarity for married men at the time.
“It was an incredible way to build friendships with four couples and becoming best friends with the guys and being gentlemen with the ladies,” said George Bryce, former Marinated Chef member and long-time friend.
***
The Nagels moved to Casper in 1973. Linda Nix, who co-directed the Wyoming Futures Project with Nagel, recalled the first time she met her in 1983.
Nix had just graduated from law school on the East Coast and recently moved to Casper. Casperites kept telling her, “You have to meet Pat Nagel.” Nix hadn’t crossed paths with her. However, she thought to herself, “I’m not going to like her because she’s been overhyped.”
But while Nix was at the law library in the courthouse, she met a woman working in a back office. It was getting late, and Nix needed just a little more time to finish her work.
She asked a woman in the back office what time the courthouse closed. That question turned into an hourlong conversation.
Then she asked the woman, “Wait, you’re not Pat Nagel, Are you? Because you’re great, and I was prepared to hate you.”
Nagel responded, “I am. Are you Linda Nix? Because everybody’s been telling me I need to meet you.”
That one-hour conversation turned into a 36-year friendship.
Together, they co-directed the Wyoming Futures Project in 1986 and brought together a series of task forces to consider what Wyoming’s future could be.
“Particularly in light of a future that wouldn’t necessarily include complete dependence on the extractive industry,” Nix said. “It was aimed at diversification. It was really, ‘How can other sectors within Wyoming be further developed to provide more economic strengths?’”
When Nagel served in the Wyoming state Legislature, she served as chairwoman of the House Judiciary Committee. Her listening skills, the ability to understand different issues and being compassionate only added to the Legislature’s effectiveness.
Sullivan, the former governor, recalls Nagel’s tenure in the state Legislature as a different time. He was a Democrat and she was a Republican, but that didn’t stop them from working together.
“She wasn’t ideological,” Sullivan said. “She looked at things and supported or didn’t support them in accordance with what she thought was the best interest in the state. She was deeply devoted to the community, the history and the welfare of the state. She loved Wyoming. She loved Casper.”
She was reelected four times in her 10 years as a congresswoman. She also became the House Revenue Committee chairwoman, served on the management audit committee and was a liaison to the Wyoming State Retirement Board, along with many more accolades.
“She had a special way to connect with people,” McKeown said. “She was so special. She always took time to listen, and you don’t see that a lot.”
***
Despite all the accomplishments, Nagel never lost her artistic spirit. McKeown remembers when she bought a sheep wagon and placed it in the backyard.
“It may be one of the few highly professionally decorated sheep wagons in Wyoming,” she said.
As a child, Pat would create outfits for McKeown and her brother with giant leaves. She would make the children stand “as still as statues,” McKeown said, and pin the leaves together — onto her sibling’s bodies — to resemble clothes.
“We were very small, and of course, she was quite a bit older than we were,” McKeown said. “My sister, making sure she was trying not to stick us, but every time we moved, we got stuck with these pins.”
Bryce, the dinner club friend, said the Nagels also had a breathtaking garden, where they planted every seed, plant or twig.
“In the summertime, we would probably be there three times a month or something like that,” Bryce said. “Just to see the new fireworks display that was coming out of the garden.”
The garden helped raise money for the Nicolaysen Art Museum and the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra, according to Bryce.
“They just kind of made it the community garden,” he said. “You’d invariably be out there and somebody else would walk by. Pretty soon, a party started. It was a great gathering spot.”
In recent years, the Nagels spent a fair amount of their time in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, where they owned a home in San Miguel de Allende. They were learning Spanish and were knowledgeable about the art and architecture of Mexico.
Nagel opened the first free library in Casper in front of her home. The community could walk by, take a book and give a book.
“That was so illustrative of who she was in spirit,” McKeown said. “She wanted to reach out to the community, and she knew it would make people smile.”
Nagel never stopped being curious. Later in life, she picked up oil and acrylic painting.
When Nix bought an older home, she knew it needed work to bring it back to its glory. Multiple layers of old wallpaper haunted the house. Nagel — with her years of design experience — showed up at her front door. They removed the old wallpaper and replaced it with a more up-to-date version.
“I wasn’t kidding when I said Pat could do anything,” Nix said.