The Wyoming Public Service Commission will host another public comment hearing on Rocky Mountain Power's electricity rate hike proposals, which could bump electricity bills by an average 29% for residential customers.

The meeting is set for Aug. 24 in Casper.

Rocky Mountain Power, Wyoming’s largest electric utility, is proposing two rate increases.

Rocky Mountain Power pitches historic rate hike: What it could mean for you The two rate hikes proposed by Rocky Mountain Power would cost, on average, $19.72 more every month for the typical Wyoming residential consumer, according to the company’s estimates.

One of the rate increases — an average 7.6% bump — is part of what's called an "energy cost adjustment mechanism," a routine adjustment of rates in response to changes in the market. This increase went into effect in July but is still subject to Public Service Commission review and a final decision later this year.

The utility's other proposed "general rate case" increase of an average 21.6% is more unusual; it's been over a decade since Rocky Mountain Power asked for an increase of a similar magnitude.

The two rate hikes, combined, would add $19.72 per month for the typical residential consumer on average, the utility estimates.

There are many factors driving the proposed rate hikes: increased fuel costs, inflation, market volatility, supply chain disruptions, severe weather and drought, to name some.

During a July public hearing in Rock Springs, about a dozen community members said they fear the impacts these costs could have on their lives. Rock Springs Mayor Max Nicholson said the rate increases could threaten lives and hinder the city’s ability to provide services. Rock Springs resident Elizabeth Domenici warned the increases would be “catastrophic for small businesses.”

Members of the public can attend the Aug. 24 meeting in person, over Zoom or by telephone.

The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Thyra Thomson State Office Building in room 3024. People can join the meeting virtually by Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9933449233 or by dialing 1-669-900-9128 or 1-253-215-8782 (Meeting ID: 993 344 9233).

Members of the public can also submit written comment at any time to the Public Service Commission by emailing wpsc_comments@wyo.gov.

