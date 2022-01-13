SCOTUS blocks vaccine mandate for business, allows mandate for some healthcare facilities

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare facilities that accept Medicare and Medicaid dollars may go ahead, but blocked the vaccine mandate for companies over 100 employees.

These mandates have been a focus point for the legislative, executive and judicial branch of Wyoming since the Biden administration first announced them.

Gov. Mark Gordon has been outspokenly against both mandates and vowed that the Attorney General would fight them in court.

"We are delighted that the Supreme Court ruled favorably on our petition regarding OSHA’s authority This is a victory for Wyoming businesses and their workers," Gordon said in a statement Thursday. "The court rightfully recognized this action by the Biden Administration for what it was -- a blatant example of federal overreach."

How healthcare providers proceed in Wyoming, remains to be seen. That said, a number of hospitals in the state already have their own vaccine requirements for staff.

"It is disappointing that the Court did not reach a similar conclusion on the CMS vaccine mandate," Gordon said. "I continue to maintain that healthcare workers should not be forced to choose between vaccination and termination. We are still in the process of evaluating the impacts of this ruling on Wyoming’s healthcare workforce."

Only 48% of Wyomingites are fully vaccinated. The only state that has a lower rate is Idaho, at 47%.

This story will be updated.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.