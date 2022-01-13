 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCOTUS blocks vaccine mandate for business, allows mandate for some healthcare facilities

Supreme Court weighs vaccine rules affecting more than 80M

The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare facilities that accept Medicare and Medicaid dollars may go ahead, but blocked the vaccine mandate for companies over 100 employees. 

 J. Scott Applewhite

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare facilities that accept Medicare and Medicaid dollars may go ahead, but blocked the vaccine mandate for companies over 100 employees. 

These mandates have been a focus point for the legislative, executive and judicial branch of Wyoming since the Biden administration first announced them. 

Gov. Mark Gordon has been outspokenly against both mandates and vowed that the Attorney General would fight them in court. 

"We are delighted that the Supreme Court ruled favorably on our petition regarding OSHA’s authority This is a victory for Wyoming businesses and their workers," Gordon said in a statement Thursday. "The court rightfully recognized this action by the Biden Administration for what it was -- a blatant example of federal overreach."

How healthcare providers proceed in Wyoming, remains to be seen. That said, a number of hospitals in the state already have their own vaccine requirements for staff. 

"It is disappointing that the Court did not reach a similar conclusion on the CMS vaccine mandate," Gordon said. "I continue to maintain that healthcare workers should not be forced to choose between vaccination and termination. We are still in the process of evaluating the impacts of this ruling on Wyoming’s healthcare workforce."

Only 48% of Wyomingites are fully vaccinated. The only state that has a lower rate is Idaho, at 47%. 

This story will be updated. 

Most contractors serve their customers well, but when contractors do substandard work or take money for work they don't do, there is almost nothing people can do to get their money back.

The resignation comes two days after Louise Carter-King apologized for old text messages that surfaced that included off-color and denigrating language about City Council members and other Campbell County officials.

The attorney will be suspended for three years after the state bar found he neglected a divorce case for months, did not follow his client's directions and violated a court order.

