1,400 in Wyoming still without power following storm

About 1,400 Rocky Mountain customers in Wyoming remained without power on Tuesday evening following a powerful storm that brought heavy snow and high winds to Wyoming.

The outages occurred amid an unseasonably cold storm that damaged trees and downed power lines. At one point, outages were affecting more than 12,000 Wyoming customers.

Crews are working throughout the night to restore power to customers, the utility said in a statement. The outages are also affecting 160,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Utah and 3,500 in Idaho.

The storm dropped a half foot of snow in parts of Wyoming, with higher accumulations in the mountains. It also brought hurricane force winds to parts of the state, including the Rock Springs area. Winds in other parts of the Mountain West climbed to more than 110 mph.

“This is clearly one of the most severe wind storms this area has suffered in the past 40 years,” Curtis Mansfield, Rocky Mountain Power vice president of operations, said in a statement. “We understand how difficult this is for customers, and we will work steadily around the clock until everyone is restored to service. This storm is impacting thousands of customers across our six-state territory and we appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to get everyone restored.”

