1 dead, 2 injured in Fremont County crash

A Wyoming man died Tuesday in an rollover crash in Fremont County.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified the man as Martin Goggles, 27.

Goggles and two other people were traveling south on Wyoming Highway 132 near Lander in a Chevrolet Tracker when the car drove off the road, according to the highway patrol. The driver over-corrected to the left and then lost control while turning back to the right.

The vehicle rolled, ejecting two of the people inside. A third remained inside the vehicle.

The patrol is still investigating how people were positioned inside the SUV. Authorities are looking at speeding and driver inattention as possible factors.

No one traveling in the car was wearing a seat belt, according to the highway patrol.

