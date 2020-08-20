10,000 tests of UW students, staff turn up 61 cases of COVID-19

Testing of more than 10,000 University of Wyoming students and employees ahead of the fall semester turned up 61 cases of COVID-19, the school announced late Thursday afternoon.

Of the 61 positive cases, 46 are still active, which is an increase of eight since Monday, the school wrote in a news release. Fifteen patients have recovered.

Of the 46 active cases, two are students who were living in campus residence halls. They have since been moved to isolated housing. Ten students who were in close contact with the two are now in 14-day quarantine.

Another eight are UW employees who live off campus. The final 36 are students who live off campus — and mostly outside of Laramie, the school said.

“The pre-return testing has been helpful in giving us a strong start to the semester from an epidemiological standpoint,” UW President Ed Seidel said in a statement. “This, combined with the testing protocol we’ll use during the semester, gives us the best opportunity to have a successful semester with some in-person experiences.”